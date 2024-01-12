IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Is Absolutely Spot On: Ace Commentator On India Skipper Abusing Shubman Gill After His Run-Out

India batting star Rohit Sharma return to T20I cricket on Thursday (January 11) when India locked horns against Afghanistan in the first of the three-match series.

The right-handed batsman had not played a T20I for Team India since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022. Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on Rohit Sharma when he walked out to bat after Afghanistan set India a target of 159 runs. However, his much-awaited return to T20I cricket ended in a disappointing manner as he was run-out even before opening his account.

On the second ball of the first over, Rohit Sharma hit Fazalhaq Farooqi’s delivery towards the mid-off fielder and set off for a single. It was his call and he decided to take the single to get off the mark. However, his partner Shubman Gill had other plans. The young opener was busy watching the ball without realising that his partner wanted a single.

By the time Gill realised what was going on, he and Rohit Sharma were stranded together at the non-striker’s end. The India skipper had to sacrifice his wicket and he made sure to vent his frustration. The stump mic caught him abusing his younger teammate as he angrily walked off the field.

Simon Doull on Rohit Sharma’s run-out:

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull was commentating during the game and spoke on the importance of trust between the players. He made the comment when another miscommunication between Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh nearly led to a run-out.

“Shivam Dube was actually listening, I don’t mind that. Batting in partnerships is all about trust. And you trust someone until they misuse that trust. Shubman Gill trusts Rohit Sharma first and foremost, and doesn’t turn around to look where the ball has gone.

He (Rohit) makes it home comfortably. And that’s the problem here. Rohit has called yes. Way before that, and he (Gill) should have gone. And he’s telling him now. Can’t repeat what he said because it’s not very nice. But Rohit Sharma is absolutely spot on and in the right,” Doull said.

Fortunately for India, Rohit Sharma’s early departure did not prove costly for them as they beat Afghanistan by six wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. Riding on Dube’s unbeaten knock of 60 runs, India chased down the total with 15 balls remaining.