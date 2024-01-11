IND vs AFG: The Likes Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Needed To Help India Win The T20 World Cup – AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers believes that Indian team management made the right decision by bringing in experienced Indian duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, starting on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned for the Test series against South Africa after the heartbreaking loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup final, and the visitors won a historic triumph over South Africa in Cape Town.

Following India’s series-leveling victory over the Proteas. The experienced duo were called up to the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series, with an eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers believes that the Indian selectors made a wise decision to include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20 plans heading into the T20 World Cup and that the Men in Blue will undoubtedly need their experience to win the championship in the West Indies and the United States.

“I understand (criticism on the selection of Rohit and Kohli) but at the end of the day, it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don’t care whether he is managing his career due to age. 20-year-olds will understand that the likes of Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35.”

“I think India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad. They’re clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup,” AB de Villiers said.

The Afghanistan series will also see the return of the country’s two batting heavyweights, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though Kohli is unavailable for selection in the first T20 international, the premier Indian batter is set to be brought directly into India’s Playing XI for the series’ second match, which is slated to be played on Sunday.

India Have A Good Chance Of Winning The T20 World Cup – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers believes that the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has only increased India’s prospects of winning the T20 World Cup. He believes that experienced players and world-class talent are required for the mega-events.

“I think it’s a good call from India. They have a good chance of winning the T20 World Cup. You always play your best players,” AB de Villiers added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last appeared in a T20I for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, when India lost to England in the semifinal stage at the Adelaide Oval. In the marquee clash against England, Rohit Sharma struck 27 runs off 28 balls, and Virat Kohli hit a half-century in 40 balls. The Indian stalwarts would be keen on performing for the shorter format of the game.