Simon Katich, the former Australia cricketer, has named his India T20 World Cup 2024 squad. And in a surprising pick, he has left out the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj. The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29, 2024.

The tournament will feature a record 20 teams. For the first time, Canada, Uganda, and the United States (as co-host) have qualified.

As the deadline for declaring the squads for the 2024 T20 World Cup approaches, the selection committee and team management have been working hard to find the right combination. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would have a difficult time making this judgment.

On the sidelines of the ongoing IPL 2024 competition, chief selector Ajit Agarkar met informally with India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday in New Delhi. The former Indian cricketer is expected to meet with his selection committee colleagues and BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad to choose the final squad before the announcement on Wednesday.

Simon Katich picks Rishabh Pant as first-choice wicketkeeper



Ahead of the big call by the BCCI, Katich picked his likely 15 for the World Cup, which does comprise of a few surprises. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting. Virat Kohli is slotted at number three.

“Rohit Sharma would open the innings with young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. The great Virat Kohli will bat at No.3. Coming out 4, it has to be the number 1 T20I batter SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) or Rishabh Pant depending on the left-right batter combinations. After then, Rinku Singh who has instrumental for India would bat as the finisher,” Katich said on Star Sports.

Katich then picked all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at numbers 7 and 8. After much deliberation between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, Katich went with Kuldeep in his final 15.

“As all-rounders I want Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to be at number 7 and 8. You always want a attacking leg spinner, but it’s a tough choice. Chahal and Kuldeep are bowling at their best but I’d pick Kuldeep, even though I love Chahal,” he said.

Simon Katich then picked Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as his first-choice fast bowlers for India in T20 World Cup 2024.

Simon Katich picks Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube as backups, along with Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana

Simon Katich then added Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav, and Harshit Rana as India’s backup players.

“For the backup players (12 to 15) I’d opt for Sanju Samson, he’s a great keeper and can bat anywhere in the lineup. He’s having a wonderful IPL season. Shivam Dube would serve as the allrounder backup depending on performances. He hasn’t bowled in the IPL but is explosive and fires the ball at all directions. He would be a great southpaw option. The last 2 spots will have backup pacers, LSG’s dynamic pacer Mayank Yadav. He bowls like a rocket. Then, KKR youngster Harshit Rana is a must. He changes his pace cleverly and can bowl at 140’s as well,” he concluded.

The Indian squad will be revealed this week as 1st May is the deadline for all teams to announce their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Simon Katich’s Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana

