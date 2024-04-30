Ace pacer Jofra Archer has been named in the preliminary England squad by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on April 30, 2024. England are the defending champions of the trophy, having won the tournament in Australia in 2022.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29, 2024. The tournament will feature a record 20 teams. For the first time, Canada, Uganda, and the United States (as co-hosts) have qualified.

Archer has not played for England since a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh in March last year, when his long-standing right elbow problem – stress fractures in the joint – reappeared, resulting in another protracted sabbatical for the fast bowler.

However, after regaining his fitness and playing pre-season for Sussex and club cricket in Barbados, the 29-year-old has been nominated to England’s team for the four-match T20 series against Pakistan in late May, followed by the T20 World Cup defense in the Caribbean.

“Sussex quick bowler Jofra Archer has recovered from his right elbow injury and is named in the squad. Archer’s last appearance at this level came over a year ago in England’s tour of Bangladesh in March 2023,” ECB stated in a statement.

Chris Jordan returns with Jofra Archer, while Tom Hartley the sole T20I uncapped player in England squad

Apart from Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan has also been recalled to the England squad. Jordan was part of the 2022 T20 World Cup-winning England team but was part of the plans thereafter.

England had identified Jamie Overton as a big-hitting fast bowler down the order, but he suffered a back injury lately. Jordan’s similar success at clearing the ropes late in the innings, combined with his expertise in bowling at the death and excellent fielding, earned him the nod.

Tom Hartley, who had an excellent outing in India in recent Test series, and Will Jacks, who scored a brilliant century in IPL recently, are the only players not to feature at an ICC World tournament previously.

“Selected players, currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return in time for the series against Pakistan, which gets underway at Headingley on Wednesday 22 May 2024. The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on 31 May ahead of England’s opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Wednesday 4 June,” ECB stated.

This squad will also take on Pakistan men in the preceding four-match Vitality T20I series, which gets underway next month in Leeds.

England Provisional ICC Men’s T20 World Cup & Vitality T20I Squad versus Pakistan: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, Mark Wood

🥁 We’re delighted to announce… Our preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup and Pakistan series 🏆#EnglandCricket | @T20WorldCup — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 30, 2024

Also Read: Aiden Markram To Captain As South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup 2024 Announced