The BCCI, on April 30, 2024, announced the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The USA and the West Indies will co-host the tournament from June 1-29.

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A with Ireland, Pakistan, USA, and Canada. India will open their tournament against Ireland on June 5 and the big-ticket match against Pakistan will be played on June 9. The Men in Blue will then face USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively with all the matches to be played in the USA.

The squad was announced after a meeting in Ahmedabad between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel.

Rohit Sharma was previously named captain of the team and now it has been confirmed that he will open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the specialist batters named in the squad.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have been named as the wicketkeeper-batters in the squad. This marks Rishabh Pant’s return to the Indian team as he last played an international match in December 2022.

No Rinku Singh and KL Rahul in the main squad; Yuzvendra Chahal finally makes it into an ICC event for India

Hardik Pandya was named vice-captain of the team and along with Shivam Dube, is the pace bowling all-rounder. The Men in Blue have gone in with four spinners in the squad with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the spin all-rounders.

The Kul-Cha have been reunited as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were also named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

As for the pacers, BCCI showed no surprise and picked Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

One of the biggest surprises was that the talented finished Rinku Singh was not named in the 15-man squad of the T20 World Cup. However, Rinku Singh has been named in the four traveling reserves.

Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan have also been named as the reserve players.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨 Let's get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIxsYeJkYW — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

