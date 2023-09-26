IND vs AUS: He Could Certainly Do A Job At No.8 If Needed – Sanjay Bangar Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Play The World Cup In The Absence Of Axar Patel

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that experienced Ravichandran Ashwin is capable of replacing injured Axar Patel if the left-handed all-rounder doesn’t recover in time for the ODI World Cup in the country.

Due to the unavailability of Axar Patel, R Ashwin was selected for the India ODI team for the Australia series and he made the most of his opportunities producing some good performances for the team. There is a good chance that Ashwin will take Axar Patel’s place in the ICC World Cup 2023 squad if his recuperation is delayed.

During a discussion in Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar feels that Ravichandran Ashwin could make it into the India squad for the ODI World Cup in the country if Axar Patel fails to recover and reckons that he can be the ideal No.8 for the Men in Blue both with bat and ball. He asserted the importance of having three spinners in the playing 11 in different conditions.

“If Axar Patel doesn’t get fit soon then it will be a problem (for his World Cup chances) as Ashwin will have his bowling to offer. His stats with the bat aren’t as good in ODIs as they are in Tests, but he could certainly do a job at No.8 if needed.”

“Look it will depend on the conditions as well. If you find conditions in Chennai are such that you have to play third spinner against Australia, and if you don’t have Axar available, then you need to make the change,” Sanjay Bangar said.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin impressed everyone with brilliant bowling in the 2nd ODI against Australia, as he returned with the figure of 3/41 in his seven overs, making a strong case for himself going into the World Cup in the home.

Suddenly An Injury Propels You Into The Reckoning – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar feels that last-minute injury to left-handed all-rounder Axar Patel has opened the doors for Ravichandran Ashwin and cited the example of Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul getting a chance in the playing 11 at the last minute in the Asia Cup with Shreyas Iyer being out of the game.

“Timing is such a thing that you are sometimes nowhere in the picture and suddenly an injury propels you into the reckoning. This is what has happened with Ashwin and we have seen it with KL Rahul too, who was not a part of the team in the Asia Cup but got a chance only because Shreyas Iyer got a stiff back. Since then, he hasn’t looked behind,” Sanjay Bangar added.

All-rounder Axar Patel has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming third and final ODI against Australia but according to reports, the Gujarat all-rounder who was selected ahead of Ashwin, is on track for a return to the Indian team well in time for the World Cup.