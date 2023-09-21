IND vs AUS: How Well Ashwin Or Washy Bowl, It Will Be Axar Patel Who Will Retain His Place – MSK Prasad

Former Indian selector MSK Prasad believes that experienced Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is slightly ahead in the pecking order to make it into the India squad for the ODI World Cup. The 37-year-old has been called up for the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Friday.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are the three main spin bowling options for the Men in Blue in the 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup in India.

The Indian selectors passed over Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin for the squad, but Axar’s injury has allowed Ashwin and Sundar to be considered if the left-handed all-rounder is unable to recover in the allotted time.

Speaking to the media, MSK Prasad feels that Ravichandran Ashwin is ahead in India’s plans going into the marquee event in India and highlighted that Axar Patel would retain his place in the Indian squad if proves his fitness in the final and third ODI series against Australia in Rajkot, even if Ashwin and Sundar produce memorable performance in the first two games.

“I think Ashwin will be slightly ahead now that a bowler of his stature has been called into the mix. I have always felt that Ashwin should have been in the mix from the time the team got into the ODI World Cup mode,” MSK Prasad said.

”Look, let us hope that Axar is fit for the final ODI in Rajkot. Because if he is fit, how well Ashwin or Washy bowl, it will be Axar who will retain his place. If he has been your pick ahead of these two, then you have to have him if he is good to go,” MSK Prasad added.

India called up Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar after star all-rounder Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup to offer the team’s management a backup plan for the World Cup in case things don’t go well for the left-handed all-rounder in the next couple of weeks.

Ravichandran Ashwin Holds Edge As Far As I Am Concerned – MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad feels that it would be one of the most interesting World Cup trails to watch, as the team management will have the option of choosing between Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin for the ODI World Cup in India. He reckons that an experienced Tamil Nadu spinner will hold an advantage over the youngster if the team is looking for a proper spin-bowling option.

“But this is one of the most fascinating World Cup trials that you will get (to see). Question is: if they are looking at a 50-50 batting-bowling option then it is Washy. But if they are looking at a purely spin bowling option, then Ash holds an edge as far as I am concerned,” he stated.

”I believe some of the tracks will offer help for spinners. In Chennai, think about Ashwin’s possible match-up against Steve Smith or a left-hander like David Warner. Yes, his successes came in the red ball (cricket) but just think about the possibilities,” MSK Prasad added.

The 37-year-old can be lethal against the left-hand batters in the ODI World Cup if provided an opportunity, as most top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan have more left-handed batters at the top of the order and Ashwin’s matchup against the southpaw would tempt the Indian team to bring him in the team in case of Axar Patel’s unavailability.