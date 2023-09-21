IND vs AUS: This Is Not A 20-over Game, It Is Of 50 overs – Amit Mishra Raises Concern Regarding Ravichandran Ashwin Fielding In ODI Cricket

Indian prominent spinner Amit Mishra feels that Ravichandran Ashwin was not picked for the Indian team due to his fielding ability in white-ball cricket. The 37-year-old will be part of the India squad for the ODI series against Australia to prepare him as a back-up for Axar Patel in the marquee event.

The 15-member squad for the event had no surprises as the selectors and management retained the core group for the World Cup but the injury to Axar Patel has opened up the doors for Tamil Nadu duo Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin in case of unavailability of the left-handed all-rounder for the ODI World Cup.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Amit Mishra raised his concerns regarding the fielding efforts of the Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin going into the ODI format of the game and feels that the team has gone for the experienced spinner because of his wicket-taking ability in the game.

“Ashwin is undoubtedly a quality bowler and a wicket-taker, but remember this is not a 20-over game. It is of 50 overs.

“The only reason he has been picked is because if a spinner gets injured, then the team needs to have a wicket-taking option, which Ashwin brings. Ashwin has got an edge as an off-spin option, as India already has two left-arm spinners and a wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav,” Amit Mishra said.

Ashwin last played an ODI in South Africa at the start of 2022 and last played for the Indian team in white-ball cricket in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Even taking into consideration the off-spinning variety he brings, it’s difficult for him to make it into the squad if Axar Patel returns from the injury.

Indian Team Will Be Looking At How Ashwin Will Be Bowling Against Australia – Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra feels that the Indian team management will assess the form and fitness of Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI series against Australia and asserted that the Indian off-spinner wasn’t considered for the team due to his fielding and right-handed batting ability in the game. He believes that Washington Sundar also provides a better option in the team, with off-spin and better batting and fielding abilities.

“The Indian team will be looking at how Ashwin will be bowling against Australia, and to assess if he still has the wicket-taking abilities in this format. The only reason why he is not on the team is because of his fielding and right-handed batting ability.

“Jadeja and Axar are both lefties. Washington is a young player and has shown wicket-taking abilities apart from being a batting option. Plus, he provides an advantage with his fielding, something which holds importance in ODIs,” Amit Mishra added.

Ashwin has not played any ODI match for a long time, he has a total of 151 wickets in 113 ODIs, while Washington Sundar has found himself in and out of the team due to the persistent injury issues in the team and both the players would look to prove their case strong if provided opportunity in the ODI series.