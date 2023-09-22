IND vs AUS: I Feel Rohit Sharma Is So Excited About The Prospect Of Having Jasprit Bumrah – Abhinav Mukund On Indian Speedster’s Impressive Return

Former Indian Cricketer Abhinav Mukund feels that Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the Indian team after a long-standing injury has been a blessing for the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma going into the ODI World Cup on home soil.

The Indian team selectors and management are extremely cautious with the fitness of the Indian speedster, as his form and fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, as he can be crucial for the team’s chances in the marquee event in India. The 29-year-old was brilliant with the new ball displaying a high-quality pace of bowling in the Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhinav Mukund believes that Rohit Sharma would be delighted to have his go-to-man Jasprit Bumrah back in the World Cup squad and asserted that the Indian pacer’s death bowling would be put to the test against the high-quality team Australia in the three-match ODI series.

“For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Jasprit Bumrah. After having won all of those IPL titles with him, it just feels like there is a sense of confidence. When he wants to get a wicket, he goes to Bumrah. That has been a pattern for him even in franchise cricket.”

“If you look at the series between India and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah is going to be tested at the death. He is going to be brought in when Australia’s power-packed middle-order is on the attack. He is going to have to bring his entire repertoire of skills. I am sure he will be looking forward to bowling on these placid pitches because he hasn’t done that in a while,” Abhinav Mukund said.

The Right arm pacer underwent surgery for his back injury and missed out on the majority of cricketing action including IPL 2023 and WTC Final 2023 but made a brilliant comeback in the Ireland series and was back at his absolute best in the Asia Cup and would look to continue his form in the series against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah Just Came Back From Where He Left – Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund admitted that he was a little bit unsure about Jasprit Bumrah returning to his best in the game after a back injury and said that he was surprised about how he turned for the Indian side after career career-threatening injury.

“I was a bit hesitant, and I am sure a lot of experts who were covering Jasprit Bumrah closely were a bit hesitant about how he is going to go. But he just came back from where he left. Despite such a career-threatening injury, hasn’t played a lot of cricket, has been in and out of the side, all of this happening, and he comes back and turns up, and turns up how,” Abhinav Mukund added.

The speedster’s availability will be crucial for the Indian Team in the Asia Cup and World Cup, India’s team failed to win a single ICC trophy post-Champions Trophy victory in 2013 under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni and the 2023 ODI World Cup will give them a chance to win the championship after 12-long years.