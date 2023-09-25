IND vs AUS: I Have Never Seen A Player Hit The Ball Where There Is No Fielder – Mark Waugh Hails Suryakumar Yadav For His 360 Degree Batting

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was awe-struck by the hitting ability of the Indian 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav in the 2nd game of the three-match ODI series against Australia on Sunday. The 32-year-old was at his absolute best to score a quick-fire 72 runs off 37 balls to help the Men in Blue massive 399-5 at the end of 50 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a half-century in the first ODI against Australia, scored the fastest fifty ever by an Indian in the ODI cricket in the 2nd game. The Mumbai-born batter slammed his second consecutive fifty as he remained unbeaten on 72 as he controlled the game in the final 10 overs while smashing six boundaries and six sixes in the innings.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Mark Waugh heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliance in batting against Australia, as he finds a unique way of scoring runs against the bowlers and reckons that he can manipulate the field and score runs for the team.

“He is completely unique. I have never seen a player hit the ball to the areas he hits it. His real skill is to hit the ball where there is no fielder. That sounds simple, but that needs skills. He can manipulate the field and finds the gaps,” Mark Waugh said.

Suryakumar Yadav is regarded as one of the most creative and naturally talented batters in the world as he redefined the shorter format of the game in recent years. The star batter can take the game away from the opponents in a quick time and showcased his skillset against Australia on Sunday.

The Shots Suryakumar Yadav Hit Over Covers And Mid-off Was Impressive – Abhishek Nayar

Former Indian Cricketer Abhishek Nayar believes that the stage was set for him in the 2nd ODI against Australia, as he showed the ability to carry the platform set by the top order batters and hailed him for his 360-degree batting in the game.

“Today was tailor-made for him. The platform was set with 10 overs to go in good batting conditions. It’s the dimensions he scored runs today. We saw him go square of the wicket, which he is known for. But the shots he hit over covers and mid-off was impressive,” Abhishek Nayar said.

The Indian team management has handed Suryakumar Yadav the new role of the finisher at the No.6 spot in the ODI team after his poor performance at the No.4 spot and the Mumbai-born cricketer seems to have taken the role on his own in the ODI format of the game.