IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Bengal Pacer Mukesh Kumar could be the next Mohammed Shami for India, as he performed exceptionally for the Men in Blue in the given opportunities. The 30-year-old bowled brilliantly against Australia in the 1st T20 of the five-match series.

Mukesh Kumar is known for his ability to bowl long spells and extract movement off the pitch. Over the years, the Bengal pacer has troubled batsmen in domestic cricket with his line and length and trying to replicate the same against quality batters in International cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin expressed that Mukesh Kumar has similar attributes to those of Shami and recalled his impressive performance against West Indies in the two-match test series.

“I initially thought Mohammad Siraj would become the junior Shami, but I now feel it could be Mukesh Kumar. Shami is called ‘Lala’ and as a tribute to the actor Mohanlal who is called Lalettan, I call Shami Lalettan.”