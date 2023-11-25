IND vs AUS: No FIR Against Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sparked outrage on social media after a photo of him putting his feet on the 2023 World Cup trophy went viral following Australia’s Sixth ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium. It took place on November 19, following the final against India in Ahmedabad.

According to the various leading sports websites, it is reported that an FIR has been filed against Mitchell Marsh for his behaviour of resting his feet on the World Cup which seems to be untrue. The verified reports state that No FIR has been lodged under the name of Mitchell Marsh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, which was clarified by the Police.

In a video released by Aligarh Police’s Superintendent Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, it is said “no FIR had been registered in any police station by Aligarh Police, nor any cognisance of any such complaint has been taken.”

"No FIR register, neither has police taken cognizance of any complaint," Aligarh police on reports of FIR against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh over his world cup trophy photograph. pic.twitter.com/2qfP3KM7Z7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 24, 2023

In the marquee ODI World Cup Final between India and Australia, The decision to bowl first was a tactical success for the team in the marquee final, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Starc executing their plans on the marquee final to pick up wickets in regular intervals.

In run-chase, Travis Head’s outstanding century played a major part in Australia’s win against India. He batted with aggression and skill throughout his 137-run innings off 120 balls, he demonstrated his ability to quicken his pace after hitting his century alongside a well-composed knock by Marnus Labuschagne on the marquee final

Australia was the underdog against a powerful Indian squad that had won ten consecutive games to reach the final in the world’s largest cricket arena. As if their courageous style of cricket wasn’t frightening enough, Australia overcame the powerful Indian team by keeping their cool and filling the crowded Narendra Modi stadium with quiet to win their sixth ODI World Cup title.

Keeping A Foot On That Trophy Did Not Make Me Happy – Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recently expressed his disappointment with Mitchell Marsh’s act with the World Cup trophy and expressed his displeasure at seeing the Australian all-rounder resting his feet on a trophy that many desire to win and keep on their heads.

“I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to keep on your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy,” Mohammed Shami said.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning six championship titles including the 2015 championship on their home soil. The Australian team is on a roll in 2023, defeating mighty India in the World Test Championship final in Kennington, Oval and retaining the Ashes series.