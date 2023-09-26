SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Spencer Johnson And Nathan Ellis Suffer Injuries, Fly Back Home; Mitchell Starc Ready For Third ODI- Reports

Jatin

Sep 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM

IND vs AUS: Spencer Johnson And Nathan Ellis Suffer Injuries, Fly Back Home; Mitchell Starc Ready For Third ODI- Reports

In what can be called a huge issue, the Australian camp has been depleted ahead of the third and final ODI against India which will be played in Rajkot on September 27, 2023, as pacers Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis flew back home due to injuries.

Australia has lost five ODIs in a row, three on the South Africa tour recently and the first two matches of the ongoing three-ODI series in India. At Mohali, they were outplayed by Indian batting who chased a decent target thanks to brilliant opening given by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill.

In the second ODI in Indore, Australian bowlers were smashed to all parts of the Holkar Stadium as India posted 399/5, their highest score in ODIs against the Kangaroos. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill scored centuries, while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed quick fifties.

However, ahead of the third ODI which will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, Australia suffered a double injury blow. Spencer Johnson, who recently made his international debut for Australia and played in the first ODI in Mohali, has suffered a hamstring injury. To add salt to the wound, Nathan Ellis, another pacer, suffered a groin injury.

Both of these players are not part of Australia’s World Cup 2023 squad and have been sent back to Australia for recovery.

Mitchell Starc And Glenn Maxwell Set To Return For Third ODI Against India

On the other hand, there was a good news for Australian team as Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are in the mix to return to the national side. Starc had suffered a shoulder injury and had to miss the South Africa tour. He has been bowling in nets in India but didn’t play in the first two ODIs.

However, he has now reportedly achieved full fitness and will play in the third ODI which will be the last bilateral encounter for Australia before the World Cup begins on October 5.

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell has also recovered well enough and reportedly will play in the third ODI. Maxwell also missed the South Africa tour, partly due to the birth of his first child. But he couldn’t play in the first two ODIs as he was suffering from ankle pain as a complication from his broken leg, which he suffered last year.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-New Zealand Warm-up Match Set To Played Behind Closed Doors In Hyderabad

Tagged:

Australia

Nathan Ellis

Spencer johnson

NEWS

