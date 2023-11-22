IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar questioned Rohit Sharma’s shot selection in the ODI World Cup final against the powerful Australian side, which put the team under tremendous pressure at the showpiece event. The dismissal of the Indian captain occurred at an inopportune time for Team India, and the host nation was unable to recover.

Rohit Sharma had struck a six and a four off two successive Glenn Maxwell deliveries, but he went another big one and ended up losing his wicket. Travis Head grabbed a sensational catch, and the captain was dismissed after scoring 47 runs off 31 balls followed by Shreyas Iyer’s wicket which put more pressure on KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle overs.

In his column for Sportstar, Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma’s wicket was the turning point in the game which dashed the Men in Blue’s hopes of scoring 300 runs at the Sluggish Ahmedabad wicket and questioned whether he tried to be too greedy to take on Glenn Maxwell in the final over of the powerplay.

“Travis Head’s superlative turning and running back catch dashed India’s hopes of getting a 300-plus score. That catch dismissed Rohit Sharma, who once again stormed his way to another quickfire 40-plus. That wicket fell in the final over of the first Powerplay where there are only two fielders allowed outside the 30-metre circle”.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“He had already hit a six and a four in the over and was obviously trying to capitalise on the few deliveries left before the Powerplay finished. Was he being too greedy? Could he not have curbed himself since Shubman Gill had already been dismissed?”  Sunil Gavaskar said.

Rohit Sharma was going aggressive against Australia, as he has been in almost every ODI World Cup this year The game was thought to have changed in the tenth over of India’s innings when Head made an incredible catch while sprinting backwards to send India skipper Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion.

The Fifth Bowler’s Quota For Australia Was Always A Bit Of A Lottery – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Australia were fortunate to bowl out their fifth bowler’s quota with their all-rounders, where they also got a critical wicket of Rohit Sharma with Glenn Maxwell, and that the Indian team fell at least 30 runs short, causing the side to lose in the showcase final.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The fifth bowler’s quota for Australia was always a bit of a lottery, and this time, it worked as it not only got the crucial wicket of the Indian captain but also made the other Indian batters play the non-regular bowlers even more carefully, and thereby lose out on perhaps 30 runs at least. Whether those runs would have made the difference is debatable,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Australia took advantage of the slowness of the surface, squeezing 10 overs between Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh, which paid for the team big time. The Pat Cummins-led side chased down the total in 43 overs to win their Sixth ODI World Cup title.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final
IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 AM

IND vs AUS: BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss His White-Ball Future With Indian Team Following Heart-Breaking World Cup Loss &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss His White-Ball Future With Indian Team Following Heart-Breaking World Cup Loss – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 10:19 AM

Irfan Pathan&#8217;s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra
Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

Nov 21, 2023, 12:55 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up &#8211; Kapil Dev&#8217;s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India&#8217;s Painful Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up – Kapil Dev’s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India’s Painful Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Amongst 6 Indians Named In ICC Team Of The Tournament
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Amongst 6 Indians Named In ICC Team Of The Tournament

Nov 20, 2023, 3:00 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World &#8211; Travis Head
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Nov 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic