The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been knocked out of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, after their 27-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The defending champions, who were aiming to make the 13th playoffs, ended the IPL 2024 with seven wins and as many defeats in their 14 league games of the season.

On the eve of the tournament, Chennai’s long-time captain MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to a young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been a huge part of the ‘Yellow Army’ for the last three to four seasons.

‘Ruturaj Gaikwad has a good feel for the game’- Eric Simons

The CSK captain couldn’t even open his account against RCB, as he returned back to the dugout on the very first ball of the chase. The right-handed batter pulled the short ball straight into the hands of the short fine leg.

Ruturaj Gaikwad however has shown decent quality with the captaincy hat. He managed the bowlers quite well, with the field placements, and never looked to flow with the emotions of the game. Even with the bat in hand, the opener managed to hold one end throughout the innings and made some valuable contributions with the bat in hand.

The bowling of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Eric Simons feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad has displayed his skill of managing the players under pressure, and has understood the game quite well to its ability.

‘I don’t think there’s too much that needs to be changed. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) is going to be a tremendous captain’ Eric Simons lauded the CSK captain in the post-match presentation. ‘He’s got a very good understanding of the game. He’s good a good feel for the game and he’s got a lot of the hallmarks of MS Dhoni.’

The CSK opener finished the season with 583 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 141.16 with four fifties and, one century against the Lucknow Super Giants. He played an instrumental role in CSK’s batting department.

Simons also was happy with how Ruturaj Gaikwad tends to keep the planning so simple for the game. The calm nature he has shown during the team meeting or in the planning with the bowlers or maybe in the middle when things are not going in their way is quite fantastic.

‘He’s understanding and be able to be simple about the game.’ The former South Africa played remarked. ‘The calmness that he brings whether it’s in a team meeting or conversation with bowlers or in the middle is incredible.’

The 27-year-old now has collected 2380 IPL runs in 66 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 136.86 with 18 half-centuries and a couple of centuries. He will look to come up with strong plans for the next season with a goal to chase their sixth trophy in the cash-rich T20 league.