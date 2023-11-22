IND vs AUS: BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss His White-Ball Future With Indian Team Following Heart-Breaking World Cup Loss – Reports

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS: BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss His White-Ball Future With Indian Team Following Heart-Breaking World Cup Loss – Reports

Avinash T
Nov 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM

IND vs AUS: BCCI To Meet Rohit Sharma To Discuss His White-Ball Future With Indian Team Following Heart-Breaking World Cup Loss &#8211; Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet with captain Rohit Sharma and top selector Ajit Agarkar to reassess and create a plan for the Indian team across all the formats going forward for the next four years following India’s devastating World Cup final loss against Australia on Sunday.

India’s last ICC competition victory came in 2013 when they won the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni. Following the Champions Trophy 2023, The Men In Blue performed consistently to reach the knockout stage of the ICC tournaments, falling short of the prestigious titles. Given Rohit Sharma’s longevity in international cricket at 36, there is conjecture regarding his potential to lead the team going forward.

According to the reports in TOI, BCCI is keen on having a discussion with the Indian skipper and the chief selector regarding Rohit’s white-ball future and developing a future captain for the team across the format. It is said that Rohit Sharma would be focusing his energy completely on the longer format of the game for the next World Test Championship cycle, with Hardik Pandya emerging as a key candidate to lead the team in the white-ball format.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“Before the ODI World Cup, Rohit had communicated that he is fine not being considered for T20Is. The selectors have been investing heavily in youth in T20Is for the last one year. With the T20 World Cup happening in June next year, they are reluctant to deviate from that strategy  With Shreyas Iyer coming back into Test reckoning and Shubman Gill batting at No. 3, there is little scope for Rahane. KL Rahul too could be considered for the Test matches as he could be a backup wicketkeeping option.”

“As of now, it seems Rohit will be focusing a lot of his energy on the Test format for the next cycle of the World Test Championship which runs till 2025. Grooming a captain for the longer formats is a key part of the agenda. With Hardik Pandya prone to injuries, selectors may look for options in ODIs.”

According to sources, Rohit Sharma has previously informed the selectors that he is fine with not being selected for T20Is. When the next ODI World Cup is hosted in South Africa in 2027, Rohit will be around 40 years old. The next major ODI competition will be the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan in 2025 and BCCI would be keen to get the team ready for the next cycle of the ICC events.

Hardik Pandya, who has been captaining India in T20Is since last year, is expected to be out of international cricket until the end of January, hindering India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup. According to sources, he is unlikely to be a match fit in January, which indicates that he would be available only for the IPL 2024, to prove his case stronger for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

2023 ODI World Cup

BCCI

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game &#8211; Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team
Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Nov 22, 2023, 4:39 PM

IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal&#8217;s Exclusion From India T20 Squad
IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds – Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion From India T20 Squad

Nov 22, 2023, 3:41 PM

IND vs AUS: It Is Not A Reflection Of All Indians &#8211; Salman Butt On Australian Players Facing Abuse After Their Sixth ODI World Cup Title
IND vs AUS: It Is Not A Reflection Of All Indians – Salman Butt On Australian Players Facing Abuse After Their Sixth ODI World Cup Title

Nov 22, 2023, 3:19 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 2:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off &#8211; Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 22, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think A Majority Of Us Said Let&#8217;s Just Chase &#8211; David Warner On Australia Opting To Bowl First Against India
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think A Majority Of Us Said Let’s Just Chase – David Warner On Australia Opting To Bowl First Against India

Nov 22, 2023, 12:44 PM

