ODI World Cup 2023: You Could Never Write Them Off – Dominic Cork On Pakistan’s Chances In The Marquee Event

Former England cricketer Dominic Cork feels that the Indian team has a complete package going into the ODI World Cup on their home soil after a dominating Asia Cup victory in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led side would be riding high on confidence after ticking all the boxes before the marquee event in the country.

In leading India to victory, Rohit joined the ranks of Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni as the third Indian captain to take home more than one Asia Cup title. Team India has been poor in all three formats in the ICC events in recent times and they will be desperate to win the ODI World Cup on home soil to put an end ICC title drought.

Speaking on Sky Cricket, Dominic Cork said that India played good cricket all-around in the Asia Cup 2023 against the high-quality teams in the tournament and hailed the Men in Blue for gaining a commanding victory against the home team in the final. He asserted that the conditions in Colombo has favoured the Indian players, which helped the Indian bowlers to run through the Sri Lankan team.

“We watch a lot of India and Pakistan, you know, we all do. The PSL, so we know what Pakistan cricket is like and how strong that is. But being around, you know, the Bangladesh team, the Sri Lankan team, the Afghanistan team. It was a really good tournament and obviously, India won it in the end”.

“Quite comprehensively, bowling Sri Lanka out for 50 in an extraordinary game. Yeah, every ball swung, every pitch we played on a little bit of bounce, a little bit of carrying them, a little bit of spin. It was perfect conditions and some really good performances throughout,” Dominic Cork said.

The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event. Team India will be one of the favourites to win the World Championship in India, as they have a formidable unit to perform well in home conditions.

Whey You Look At India, They Look Like A Complete Package – Dominic Cork

Dominic Cork stated that although Pakistan may currently appear to have no chance of winning the ODI World Cup in India due to their poor showing in the Asia Cup. He feels that no one should write them off in the tournament. He believes that the Indian side has got complete team going into the marquee event in the country.

“Who’s looking good there? India and Pakistan are just looking like I know him a look. discombobulated? I think that’s the word. I’m looking for this. Discombobulated. I think that’s the word I was looking for.

“I just think the way that you look at Pakistan and think they’d have no chance in the World Cup, You know, you could never write them off. But when you look at India, they just look like a complete package. And you’ve got people who want on their side. Shreyas Iyer won’t be on their side. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav will miss out,” Dominic Cork concluded.

The Men in Green were eliminated from the Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling last-ball match against Sri Lanka, as the Pakistan players failed to step up in the Super 4 stage of the continental event and they will look to turn things around in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.