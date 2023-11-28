IND vs AUS: To Win A World Cup You Have Got To Be Damn Good On That Big Day – Ravi Shastri On Team India’s Failures In ICC Events

Former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri believes that India has a strong chance of winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The Men in Blue have a large pool of talented players who have performed exceptionally well in the shorter format of the game.

It has been over a week since Australia defeated India in a one-sided final in Ahmedabad. The Indian Cricketing fraternity is still reeling from the outcome, especially considering that India had a 10-match unbeaten run leading up to the title clash and would look to start their preparation for the forthcoming marquee event.

During the launch of the Indian Street Premier League, Ravi Shastri expressed his belief that winning the World Cup is not an easy feat for any team or individual. He cited the example of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had to participate in six ODI World Cups before winning a single championship. Shastri emphasized that teams need to be at the top of their game during the knockout matches to come out on top and win the championship.

“Nothing comes easy even the great man Sachin Tendulkar had to wait (for) six World Cups to win one. You don’t win (a) World Cup (easily), to win a World Cup you have got to be damn good on that big day,” Ravi Shastri said.

“What you do earlier does not count, on that big day, that is when you rise to the occasion. Even before the start of the tournament, you knew that, what happens (in terms of the format).

“Early doors (are there), (and) once the top four teams are there, in the semifinal and final. Those two days if you perform, you win. And those were the two days when Australia performed when they came from nowhere,” Ravi Shastri added.

Most of India’s recent T20I series have been played without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as their last game against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. In their absence, a number of young players have emerged, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side on several occasions and could be a likely candidate to lead the team in the marquee event.

India Will Be Very Serious Challengers – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri also feels that many players will learn from the loss against Australia and believes that the Men in Blue will definitely win the World Cup. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, he thinks that India will be a serious contender to win the championship and focus on the game.

“It was heartbreaking but (a) lot of our guys will learn, the game moves on, (and) I see India winning a World Cup very soon, It might not be a 50-overs (one) that easily because you have to rebuild the side.

“But 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challengers because you have got the nucleus, this is a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that,” Ravi Shastri concluded.

Team India was defeated by Australia by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite the disappointing final result, the Indian cricket community praised the Men in Blue for their amazing overall performance in the World Cup and urged them to remain positive.