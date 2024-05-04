Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The PBKS vs CSK clash will take place on May 5, 2024, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The hosts are coming into this encounter on the back of their seven-wicket victory over the opponent in the reverse fixture. The Punjab Kings began the 17th season of the tournament decently with two wins in their first four games.

However, from thereon, the 2014-runners up faced four successive defeats, most of which were heart-breaking defeats in the last over of the game. They turned their fortune at the Eden Gardens when they chased the record IPL total of 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Before the PBKS vs CSK affair, the hosts are at number seven position with four wins at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.062.

Chennai Super Kings have slipped quite a few times in their second half of the tournament. Even though they began the season with two wins in a row, their record away from their fortress was terrible in this IPL 2024. Their loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) where they failed to defend 211, waved new nerves in the camp.

Although they made a fabulous comeback in the next game to blow away the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the loss to Punjab dropped them down to fifth place with five wins in 10 games at an NRR of +0.627. A loss in the PBKS vs CSK encounter will put the visitors in a tricky situation, where they could have to depend on other results for qualification.

PBKS vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

CSK:

1st Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. 2nd Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 10th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

PBKS vs CSK Teams:

Punjab Kings

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Chennai Super Kings

Mustafizur Rahman won’t be available for the rest of the IPL 2024 because of the national duties. Tushar Deshpande has the flu, while both Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana have gone back to Sri Lanka for visa issues, and their availability isn’t sure too. Deepak Chahar won’t be available in this PBKS vs CSK game because of injury.

CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane/Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar

CSK Impact Sub: Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki.