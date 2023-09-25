IND vs AUS: When You Are In Form, Then Don’t Throw Your Wicket Away – Virender Sehwag Expresses Disappointment With Shubman Gill’s Batting Despite Latter Scoring A Ton In Indore

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wasn’t too pleased by the batting display of young Indian opener Shubman Gill in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Indore. The 24-year-old scored his fifth ODI hundred in 2023 but fell right after scoring a century in the game.

Shubman Gill scored 104 runs off 97 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. While Batting, Gill shared a 200-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the second wicket putting India in a great position in a must-win match for Australia, which propelled the Men In Blue to help a massive total of 399-5 at the end of 50 overs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag was miffed with the approach of Shubman Gill right after scoring his fifth ODI hundred in the game. He believes the young player should have attempted a double century after being well-positioned in the middle.

Sehwag claimed that he had more than 18 overs left when he was dismissed, and believes that a double hundred would have been a cakewalk given his current performance.

“He missed out last time but ensured that he got his hundred today, but I would still say that in the form he is in he should have scored 160 or 180. He is now just 25. Had he scored 200 today then he wouldn’t have become tired and could have fielded as well. At 30, he would have found it difficult because he wouldn’t have recovered. So it is better to score big runs now,” Virender Sehwag said.

“When you are in form and you are scoring runs then don’t throw your wicket away. When he got out, there were 18 overs still remaining. Had he played for 9-10 overs more he could have completed his second double hundred.

“Rohit Sharma scored three double-hundreds. He had the opportunity today. A 200 has been scored at this venue by a player named Sehwag because it is that sort of a track,” Virender Sehwag added.

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form, since the start of 2023, the youngster has been performing consistently well for the Indian team in all three formats of the game and will make his ODI World Cup debut for the team in India.

The right-handed opener is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. The prolific batter is expected to be the next superstar from India. He has been exceptional for the Men in Blue in his short cricketing career and the youngster could be crucial for the team’s success in the World Cup.