Brian Lara has given a huge prediction involving Virat Kohli who will be seen playing in the huge Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) v Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 match on May 18.

RCB and CSK will clash in a must-win game for both sides as the only remaining spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs is at stake. RCB is presently sixth in the standings, with 12 points from 13 matches, six wins, and seven losses.

Meanwhile, CSK is third with 14 points from 13 games, with seven victories and six losses. RCB has to defeat CSK and hope that other outcomes go their way. Meanwhile, a win will be enough for CSK. If they lose by less than 18 runs (chasing 200), their NRR will remain higher than that of RCB, and they will still qualify.

“They have Virat Kohli, who is in the hot form” – Brian Lara highlights the issue for RCB in a crunch match against CSK

West Indies legend Brian Lara backed RCB to defeat CSK and qualify for the playoffs.

“Well, it is not just form. I mean RCB has a five-match winning streak right now and no other team has done that this year. They have Virat Kohli, who is in hot form. But the most important thing is that other players are also playing their roles well which is important for the team’s success. So I think form is one thing,” he said on Star Sports. “RCB has never won the IPL and they seem to be hungry to win it. This match will help them reach the playoffs. This is a great opportunity, the team’s form is good, there is a hunger to win and senior players like Du Plessis, Siraj and Virat are also performing well. “Then the younger players are coming in, they will miss one or two, the ones who have left. But I believe RCB’s momentum as we have seen till now, it will keep taking them forward in this tournament. I have seen them playing live, against CSK, they will definitely win,” he further added.

Kohli has been RCB’s top performer this season, scoring 661 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.16. This season, he has also collected a ton and five centuries, and he leads the Orange Cap race. He will be crucial against CSK, hoping to play a match-winning role.

