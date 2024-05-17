Dinesh Karthik and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got into an epic banter as the RCB keeper-batter hosted a Q&A session on Instagram. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This is a must-win game for both sides as only one spot is left in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). With only one spot left, three teams are vying for the same which also includes Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, chances are more for RCB or CSK to qualify given they both need fewer points and have decent NRR as well. LSG losing to SRH by that huge margin of 62 balls left when SRH chased 165 in 9.4 overs dented their NRR big time.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hints Dinesh Karthik’s next IPL franchise might be CSK

Ahead of the RCB vs CSK match in the IPL 2024 on Saturday, RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram account and got a very intriguing question from none other than Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad asked Karthik: “Next IPL franchise? CSK”, to which Karthik answered: “Role definition please? Skipper.”

Dinesh Karthik's latest Instagram story on Ruturaj Gaikwad's question. pic.twitter.com/UxYn0uSFqi — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 17, 2024

Dinesh Karthik has played for a host of franchises in the IPL, but hasn’t managed to play for CSK, despite hailing from Chennai. Karthik has played for a total of six teams in the IPL so far, with him plying his trade in RCB at the moment.

Karthik revealed that he had a ‘silly assumption’ that he was going to be picked by CSK in the very first IPL auction. Karthik made this assumption because V. B. Chandrasekhar was part of the CSK camp at that time, and he had selected him for the Ranji Trophy and the India A and the national team.

“When the auction was happening. No matter what I say, this makes headlines. I assumed Chennai was going to pick me because I was from Chennai. I was just making that silly assumption. He always had a soft corner for me. So I thought, V.B. Chandrasekhar is there, he is going to pick me,” said Karthik.

The TN wicketkeeper said he realized then he wouldn’t be a part of CSK when they picked MS Dhoni as their first choice.

“So when he got picked for CSK, I realised I am not going to be a part of that team. Because both of us were part of the Indian team and I’m always an understudy, so I knew they wouldn’t be picking me in the same team. So that’s when I realised, ok, I’m not going to be a part of CSK,” said Karthik.

Also Read: ‘They Have Virat Kohli, But…’ – Brian Lara Highlights Major Issue For RCB Ahead Of Their Crunch IPL 2024 Match vs CSK