Bio

Mustafa Ali is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He has also been active on the independent circuit for a long time and he won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit.

Mustafa Ali Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Ali is 5’10” and his billed weight is 182 lbs. He was born on March 28, 1986 and currently the former WWE star is 37 year old. During his early days in WWE he had been treated as a Cruiserweight and he was one of the biggest attractions of the 205 Live. Later he was promoted to the main roster and he worked in various big storylines.

Mustafa Ali: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Mustafa Ali Early Life

Ali was born on March 28, 1986 and currently he is 37 year old. Chicago, Illinois is the place where Mustafa Ali born. Ali is a practicing Muslim and he has his roots in both Pakistan and India. He has two older brothers. During his childhood, he admired “The Hitman” Bret Hart as his favorite wrestler. Later he also idolized Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Hardy Boyz, Chris Jericho, and Hayabusa.

Who is Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is a 37 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently an active wrestler in TNA Wrestling. He is also working on the independent circuit. He has been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than two decades. Previously he worked in WWE and he was one of the biggest attractions of the promotion as long as he was active.

Mustafa Ali WWE Debut

Ali made his WWE debut as a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament that took place back into 2016. He got eliminated in the first round of the tournament. But he earned a professional contract in the promotion. He made his NXT debut in October 2016 as he teamed up with Lince Dorado and participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Ali joined the world of professional wrestling in 2003 at the age of 16 only. It is reported that he made his in ring debut on February 2, 2003. He worked on various wrestling promotions. Dreamwave Wrestling was one of the early promotions that gave him a break. He had been the Dreamwave Alternative Champion and Dreamwave Heavyweight Champion in the mentioned promotion.

Various Promotions

Ali worked in other big independent circuit promotions including All American Wrestling (AAW), Freelance Wrestling, GALLI Lucha Libre, IWA Mid-South, Jersey All Pro Wrestling (JAPW), etc. He even worked in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He remained active on the independent circuit for more than 13 years and he was one of the top stars of the indies.

Success on the Independent Circuit

Among the other independent circuit promotions that he worked in were Proving Ground Pro, and WrestleCircus. He used to wear a face mask during the first six years of his independent circuit days so that he did not have to face discrimination. He won multiple big championships from all over the Independence circuit.

When he started working as a wrestler, he was also doing the job of a Police Officer. He had his night shift as a Police Officer. But soon he decided to join wrestling on a full time basis. He had been pretty impressive as a wrestler and his excellent work on the independent circuit earned him a call from the biggest giant in the business; World Wrestling Entertainment.

Joining WWE

In 2016 WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight division. They organized a tournament to Crown the first Cruiserweight champion and they named it Cruiserweight Classic. Brazilian professional wrestler Zumbi was scheduled to compete in the tournament but he could not participate due to visa issues. Ultimately he was replaced by Ali. It was a big opportunity for him.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Mustafa Ali Mustafa Ali Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Mustafa Ali Height 5’10” Mustafa Ali Weight 182 lbs. Relationship Status Married Mustafa Ali Net Worth $2 Million Mustafa Ali Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2003 Mentor * Mustafa Ali Signature Moves Diving Crossbody, Slingshot Rolling Thunder into a Neckbreaker Slam, Springboard Tornado DDT, Tilt-a-whirl DDT Finishing Move(s) 054, 450 Splash, Moonsault Side Slam, Koji Clutch Theme Song / Mustafa Ali Song / Mustafa Ali Balor Music Problematic Catchphrases *

Mustafa Ali Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Ali is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. He is currently signed with TNA Wrestling and sources suggest that his current salary in the promotion is something around $200,000. Reports also suggest that his final salary in WWE last year was the same as he is earning in TNA Wrestling.

Mustafa Ali Family

Ali was born on March 28, 1986 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. His father was from Karachi, Pakistan and his mother was from New Delhi, India. He was born in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and was raised in Chicago, Illinois. He has two older brothers. He loved watching wrestling from his very childhood and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ali has been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than two decades but unfortunately, he could not win many championships. He did win some big titles on the independent circuit but he could never win any major championships from any major promotion. He worked in WWE for over seven years but he could not win any title from the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Dreamwave Alternative Championship (1 time) EPW Pro Television Championship (1 time) Freelance World Championship (1 time) JAPW Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MSPW Heritage Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 55 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 PGP Franchise Championship (1 time) WrestleCrap – Gooker Award (2020) – as part of Retribution Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Ali is a practicing Muslim and he has his roots in both India and Pakistan. However, he only represented Pakistan when he participated in the Cruiserweight Classic. Pakistani wrestling fans criticized him for not displaying the Pakistani flag. Here is how he replied to the criticism; “I don’t care for nationality. I care for unity. I don’t mean to offend anyone. This is just me stating that I feel nationality doesn’t define us as people, it separates us.”

Personal Information Table

Mustafa Ali Real Name / Full Name Adeel Alam Birth Date March 28, 1986 Mustafa Ali Age 36 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Bolingbrook, Illinois Nationality American Hometown Bolingbrook, Illinois School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Islam Mustafa Ali Ethnicity Pakistani Current Residence Chicago, Illinois Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming Mustafa Ali Tattoo *

Mustafa Ali Movies and TV Shows

Ali loved watching wrestling from his very childhood and he grew up admiring Bret Hart as his favorite Wrestler. All he wanted to be was a professional wrestler and he never considered acting as a professional career. However, he appeared in a 2009 documentary that focused on how Muslim wrestlers are stereotyped and portrayed as villainous characters in wrestling.

Mustafa Ali Wife

Ali married Uzma Alam in 2011 who is also a practicing Muslim just like her husband. There is not enough information available about Ali’s wife as the former WWE star wants to keep his personal life private. Together the couple has three children; two daughters and a son. Their youngest daughter was born on November 2021.

Success as a WWE Wrestler

Early Beginnings in WWE

The Cruiserweight Classic was a 32 man tournament to Crown the first Cruiserweight champion. Ali got eliminated in the first round by Lince Dorado. After the end of the tournament, Ali got the opportunity to work in WWE in October 2016 he appeared on NXT where he teamed up with Lince Dorado to participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

205 Live

After their team got eliminated in the first round by Kota Ibushi and TJ Perkins, Ali made his 205 Live debut in December and started working as a regular star of the brand. He kept on working in the brand until 2018 and he had been pretty impressive. He could never win the Cruiserweight Championship but it was looking like that he had an excellent future lying ahead of himself in the higher brands of the promotion.

Early Main Roster Days

During the time Daniel Bryan was pushing for a young hot babyface to work within the main roster. Ali was chosen to be the babyface that Bryan wanted. In December 2018 he confronted Daniel Bryan in an episode of Smackdown and ultimately lost to him in the main event of the show. He participated in the Royal Rumble match of 2019 where he had been extremely impressive. He lasted over 30 minutes and eliminated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. Ultimately he got eliminated by Nia Jax.

Retribution

After competing in various matches strongly, WWE built a faction around him in 2020 and named it Retribution. The faction seemed really interesting at first but ultimately it was a failure. WWE also tried to introduce a storyline of the Smackdown hacker featuring him, but this one did not work either.

Release, TNA Wrestling

At a point, he was unhappy with irregular booking and he was looking for his release from the promotion. But the promotion did not release him and improved his booking. During his final days, he was given the chance of working in the NXT. But in September 2023 he was shockingly released from the promotion. After his release, he returned to the independent circuit. He also joined TNA wrestling in early 2024.

Iconic Quotes From Mustafa Ali

“When I was trying to achieve my goal, I started training. I became a character, and everyone was expecting me to become the ‘Prince of…’ or the Middle-Eastern, and I wanted to wear a mask, and I wanted to be like a luchador from Mexico. And people asked me, ‘Why are you putting a mask on?’ And the truth is, I did not want to deal with who I was.”

“I think it’s something much bigger than just pro wrestling and the industry I work in. It’s across all media. You look at Hollywood movies: there’s not the Muslim hero or the guy who looks like me and has a name like mine who is portrayed in a positive manner or in a leading role. So, growing up, I didn’t have a role model that looks like me.”

“I think ‘205 Live’ is the ultimate underdog story. This isn’t a knock on any other brands; you have your stars on ‘Raw,’ you have your stars on ‘SmackDown Live,’ and I almost feel like NXT already has this amazing face to continue building stars, but ‘205 Live,’ that is not the case. There is no foundation. We are not capitalizing off of stars.”

“The way ‘205 Live’ came about, there was a lot of trust put into our roster. Because if you look at it, the majority of our roster had not been in the developmental system and NXT. And the majority of us had not been on TV prior to that. So for WWE to trust us and literally hire us and throw us on live TV, it was very, ‘Whoa!’”

“I still hold that pen; I still write my own story. So it’s going to take a whole lot more than Samoa Joe running me over. And it’s going to take more than Randy Orton kicking my face in. It’s going to take more than Erick Rowan slamming my head through a table. You guys keep trying to put me down, but I will not stay down.”

“I do this maneuver, my finishing maneuver. It’s called the 054, and it’s a 450 splash, but it’s going backwards. I know my opponents aren’t going to be thrilled to hear this, but I don’t know what I’m doing up there. I literally close my eyes, and I just jump, and my body just takes over, and thankfully I haven’t hurt anybody.”

“I loved wrestling, and I wanted to go out and entertain people and all that stuff, so I get trained, and when they decided, ‘Hey, you’re ready for a match, and you’ve got to start thinking about a character,’ I was thinking this guy and this guy, and they go, ‘No, no, no – you’re a Muslim. You’ve got to be a bad guy.’”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Mustafa Ali

While being a part of Retribution, Ali had multiple Feuds with some of the top stars of WWE. But none of the feuds went on for a very long time. He had feuds with the likes of Brawn Strowman Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. But in most cases early had to face defeats as Retribution could not go very far and ultimately the stable was a failure.

One of his biggest Rivals in WWE was the former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Both of them were high flying wrestlers and the fans always loved watching these two wrestlers working together. This high flying duo wrestled Each Other many times and every time they got into the ring together, they created history.

Mustafa Ali Injury

In 2019, Kofi Kingston shocked the entire world when it won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 35. His Championship reign is still considered one of the most fun times in WWE and it is widely regarded as Kofi Mania. However according to reports, Kofi was not the original plan to win the World Championship. The original plan was Ali.

But unfortunately, he got injured during the time and he could not get the dream push he was intended for. Ultimately he was replaced by Kofi Kingston who went on to have the moment of his life. While speaking on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Ali revealed the story and also expressed his feelings about it. Here is what he had to say;

“I remember sitting in my hotel room that night trying not to cry, because I know there is no way they’re gonna let me preform on Smackdown. I say to them can I come back in five days and they said you’re out for a while. The announcement is made that Kofi is replacing me, and then we all know what happens. It’s like silver lining right, great guy gets this awesome opportunity…That what’s gonna drive me crazy the rest of my life though, what if I didn’t get hurt?”

Other Details

Ali has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. The first video game he appeared in was WWE 2K19 which was released back in 2018. Until then he has appeared in all the WWE video games that had been released so far. We are not expecting him to appear on WWE 2K24 as he had been released from the promotion in September 2023.

Mustafa Ali Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Mustafa Ali Social Media Accounts

Ali is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 380.6K and his Instagram has a total following of 933K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Mustafa Ali Twitter, Mustafa Ali Balor Instagram.

Mustafa Ali Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 4 (30.77%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (69.23%) APC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CZW/Freelance 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 31 (56.36%) 1 (1.82%) 23 (41.82%) EVOLVE 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Freelance Wrestling 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 13 (30.95%) 0 (0.00%) 29 (69.05%) IWC 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) JAPW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) NXT 10 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (37.50%) PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCircus 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWE 107 (43.15%) 6 (2.42%) 135 (54.44%) TOTAL 181 (45.14%) 7 (1.75%) 213 (53.12%)

Mustafa Ali Manager

Ali mostly worked as a single wrestler in WWE but in 2020, WWE started a stable around him with him being the leader of it. The name of the stable was Retribution. He used to get managed by his teammates during his matches at the time. Ultimately the stable was a failure and it ended in no time. After the end of Retribution, early mostly worked as a singles wrestler.

FAQS

Q. When did Mustafa Ali start wrestling?

A. Mustafa Ali started working in 2003

Q. How tall is Mustafa Ali in feet?

A. Mustafa Ali is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Mustafa Ali manager?

A. Mustafa Ali had been managed by his Retribution teammates when he worked as the leader of the mentioned faction

Q. What is current Mustafa Ali song?

A. Mustafa Ali uses the song ‘Problematic’

Q. Who is Mustafa Ali mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Mustafa Ali father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Mustafa Ali girlfriend?

A. Mustafa Ali is currently married to Uzma Alam

Q. Who is Mustafa Ali brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Mustafa Ali worth?

A. Mustafa Ali’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many titles Mustafa Ali won in WWE?

A. Mustafa Ali never won any championships in WWE