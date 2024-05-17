Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, has given a hint about Hardik Pandya’s selection in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad, and whether the decision was made under pressure from the board.

Selectors made some brave judgments when it came to India’s T20 World Cup 2024 roster, choosing an out-of-form Hardik Pandya above youngsters like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated at a press conference that Hardik’s selection was due to a lack of alternatives, a subsequent report revealed that the selection committee was under pressure to select the Mumbai Indians all-rounder.

According to Dainik Jagran, neither Rohit nor the selection committee, which was helmed by former India bowler Ajit Agarkar, supported Hardik’s selection.

The article further stated that Hardik was chosen for the team under ‘pressure’. The story did not specify whether the pressure was situational (he is India’s top fast-bowling allrounder) or from certain quarters.

According to sources, skipper Rohit Sharma, BCCI head selector Ajit Agarkar, and several selectors were opposed to Pandya’s selection in the T20 World Cup team during the selection meeting in Ahmedabad.

Selectors cannot choose on the basis of IPL performance alone: Jay Shah

Currently, the Indian squad does not have a pace-bowling all-rounder with Hardik’s skill set. Shivam Dube is the sole option to Haridk, albeit his ball abilities are not as good as the Mumbai Indians star. It would be intriguing to observe how Rohit, India’s captain, selects his playing XI for the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Jay Shah, in conversation with the Times of India, underlined the importance of considering abroad experience while selecting squads for a tournament of stature like the T20 World Cup.

“It has a good balance between form and experience. The selectors cannot choose on the basis of IPL performance alone, as overseas experience is also necessary,” he said.

Hardik Pandya is captaining the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 and has made 200 runs and taken 11 wickets in 13 games thus far. MI was the first team to be eliminated from the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Hardik Pandya was also not well received by MI fans as he replaced Rohit Sharma, the five-time IPL-winning skipper, as captain of the franchise for IPL 2024.

