IND vs ENG 2024: England Make Two Changes As They Announce Playing XI For Second Test

England, on Thursday (February 1), announced their playing XI for the second Test against Team India. The second game of the five-match series is scheduled to be played from Friday in Vishakhapatnam.

The visitors are currently leading the series after winning the first Test in Hyderabad. The Ben Stokes-led side came up with a stunning performance to register a monumental win. The visitors had their back against the wall after the first innings before they staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the win.

Batting first, England were bowled out for just 246 runs in their first innings. In reply, India piled up 436 runs thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to take a lead of 190 runs. In the second innings, the tourists were reeling at 163 for 5 before Ollie Pope’s brilliant knock of 196 runs helped them post 420 to set India a challenging target of 231.

England Playing XI for second Test:

Chasing 231, India were bowled out for just 202 runs to lose the first Test inside four days. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley starred with the ball on his debut, taking 7 wickets in the second innings to power his side to a monumental victory.

For the second Test, England have made two changes to their playing XI. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been replaced by uncapped Shoaib Bashir after he failed to recover from a knee injury that he sustained in the first Test. Leach suffered the injury on the very first day of the Test while fielding.

Apart from Leach, Mark Wood will also not be a part of the England Playing XI for the second Test. The right-arm pacer has been replaced by veteran pacer James Anderson. Wood went wicketless in the first Test. According to reports, the pitch for the second Test has patches of grass on it and it might have played a key role in England’s decision to drop Wood for Anderson.

England’s Playing XI for second Test against India:

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Jonny Bairstow

6. Ben Stokes (C)

7. Ben Foakes

8. Rehan Ahmed

9. Tom Hartley

10. Shoaib Bashir

11. James Anderson