sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Avinash T

Feb 4, 2024 at 12:10 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series &#8211; Reports

Former South African captain and close friend of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers revealed that the Indian batting maestro and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their second child to put an end to different rumors, which is why he missed the first two tests against England.

The news from Ab de Villiers fueled speculation about whether Virat Kohli would return for the last three Tests against Ben Stokes’ side.

According to reports, Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee planned to speak with the former India captain about his plans as soon as possible to get their plans ready for the final three games.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel during India’s second Test against England in Vizag, AB de Villiers in response to a fan query, that Virat Kohli’s decision to withdraw from the England series was due to the birth of his second kid.

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“Yes, his second child is on the way. It’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for.

“I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” AB de Villiers said.

Virat Kohli also traveled to Hyderabad, the location of the first Test, before opting to withdraw from the games for personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI encouraged fans and media to avoid speculation about the reason and to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli traveled to Hyderabad, the location of the first Test, before opting to withdraw from the games for personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI urged fans and media to avoid speculation about the reason and to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy.

The BCCI’s top officials are eager to learn about Kohli’s plans to play the rest of the series, with the selectors set to declare the squad for the final three matches soon.

According to reports, the selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar or some of the board’s top executives would speak with Kohli, who is currently out of the country to obtain a clear picture and determine whether he is ready to return to national service.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

BCCI

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him &#8211; Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar&#8217;s Selection In The 2nd Innings
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him – Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar’s Selection In The 2nd Innings

Feb 4, 2024, 1:49 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup &#8211; Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling
IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Feb 4, 2024, 1:06 PM

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:53 PM

IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:10 PM

IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game – Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah

Feb 4, 2024, 12:03 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches &#8211; Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag
IND vs ENG: It’s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches – Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag

Feb 4, 2024, 11:16 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy