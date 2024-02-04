IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Former South African captain and close friend of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers revealed that the Indian batting maestro and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their second child to put an end to different rumors, which is why he missed the first two tests against England.

The news from Ab de Villiers fueled speculation about whether Virat Kohli would return for the last three Tests against Ben Stokes’ side.

According to reports, Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee planned to speak with the former India captain about his plans as soon as possible to get their plans ready for the final three games.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel during India’s second Test against England in Vizag, AB de Villiers in response to a fan query, that Virat Kohli’s decision to withdraw from the England series was due to the birth of his second kid.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. It’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for.

“I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” AB de Villiers said.

Virat Kohli also traveled to Hyderabad, the location of the first Test, before opting to withdraw from the games for personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI encouraged fans and media to avoid speculation about the reason and to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy.

Virat Kohli traveled to Hyderabad, the location of the first Test, before opting to withdraw from the games for personal reasons. While confirming the news, the BCCI urged fans and media to avoid speculation about the reason and to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy.

The BCCI’s top officials are eager to learn about Kohli’s plans to play the rest of the series, with the selectors set to declare the squad for the final three matches soon.

According to reports, the selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar or some of the board’s top executives would speak with Kohli, who is currently out of the country to obtain a clear picture and determine whether he is ready to return to national service.