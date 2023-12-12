IND vs ENG: England May Get Absolutely Destroyed By Indian Spinners – Michael Vaughan Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes And Co. Ahead Of Five-Match Test Series

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan has issued a terrible warning to Ben Stokes and Co. ahead of the five-match test series against India on the away conditions. England has been playing an aggressive brand of cricket in the longer format of the game and has had incredible success in test cricket in recent years.

The England squad will travel to the UAE in mid-January for a preparatory camp before arriving in India soon before the first Test on January 25 in Hyderabad. England Lions group will also accompany the main team on their journey to India.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Michael Vaughan believes that India would be the most difficult place to play cricket in the world, especially in the presence of quality spinners, and recalled England batters’ performance against Nathan Lyon in the Ashes series, stating that a few England players had played some ridiculous shot to get dismissed from the series.

“Ultimately the hardest place to play in the world is India and if you actually go back to the Ashes when Nathan Lyon was fit and bowling nicely, Australia were 2-0 up in the series.”

“That was just one innings and a few overs in the first innings at Lords… Nathan came out with a lovely line the other week where he said he’s 2-nil up against Bazball. Now that’s just one spinner, if you look at that five-for he got at Edgbaston, and the field was spread and England got out to him by playing ridiculous shots at times,” Michael Vaughan said.

England has always been a tough team to beat, both at home and away conditions. The England batters have been so naive in the face of the spinning ball. Even after years of playing against great teams, England players still struggle to get out of the spinners’ clutches in crucial games.

It Is Going To Be Very Tough For Them To Win In India – Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes that England players may have blown away India’s spin bowling trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel in spinning wickets on Indian conditions and spoke about the “Bazball” brand of the game in test cricket. He believes that it would be extremely difficult for England batters to outperform the Indian spinners as they failed to outperform Nathan Lyon even in England conditions.

“If you add in Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar Patel on spinning wickets in India, they may get blown away, they may get absolutely destroyed. They will go out and play exactly the same way, we’ve already spoken about the impact they are going to try and achieve in India with the way they play.

“It will be great watching, but you will have to fancy three quality spinners might do a job on England when one quality spinner in Nathan Lyon did the job in English conditions. It’s going to be very tough for them to win in India,” Michael Vaughan added.

England wishes for be more aggressive and risk-taking approach to Test match cricket, as opposed to the conventional patient approach in both batting and bowling. The top order of England is hungry to take on their opponents and is willing to try to strike boundaries with every ball but would find it difficult to score runs against the quality Indian bowling attack.