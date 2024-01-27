sportzwiki logo
  • IND vs ENG: England’s Mindset Has Been Encouraging Despite The Conditions – Eoin Morgan Hails Ben Stokes-led Side’s Positive Brand Of Cricket Against India

IND vs ENG: England’s Mindset Has Been Encouraging Despite The Conditions – Eoin Morgan Hails Ben Stokes-led Side’s Positive Brand Of Cricket Against India

Avinash T

Jan 27, 2024 at 4:16 PM

IND vs ENG: England's Mindset Has Been Encouraging Despite The Conditions – Eoin Morgan Hails Ben Stokes-led Side's Positive Brand Of Cricket Against India

England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan believes that the current five-match test series against India will be a significant challenge for their style of red-ball cricket.

The team has been successful in playing an aggressive brand of Test cricket, which has suited them in recent years, and challenged traditional Test cricket by scoring quickly and making bold decisions on the field. This approach is known as “Bazball” after coach McCullum’s moniker ‘Baz’.

With Ben Stokes taking over as captain under Brendon McCullum’s guidance, England is redefining test cricket, and they will want to play well against India in the away conditions. England’s cricket team has been experiencing a purple patch in red-ball cricket, and the team would like to continue their aggressive style of play against India.

Speaking after the End of Day 2’s play, Eoin Morgan stated that England would continue to be aggressive against India, claiming that their attitude had been positive despite the difficult conditions in Hyderabad.

England stuck to their guns and used the “Bazball” approach early on Day 1 and stated that the ongoing series would be the toughest test for the England side in the longer format of the game.

.“England’s approach will be to continue being aggressive. It has been unwavering under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Their mindset has been encouraging despite the conditions,” Eoin Morgan said.

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan Credits: Twitter

“Without doubt, this India tour – seven weeks, five Tests – will ultimately be the biggest test of England’s method. Throughout every stage today, India have batted like a side on top. They have been assertive and not let England in at any point,” Eoin Morgan added.

The England side has been successful in recent years under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum by playing an aggressive style of Test cricket. This tactic has proven successful for England, and many believe that the Ben Stokes-led team has the potential to break India’s dominance in home Test cricket with their positive brand of cricket.

The Test series in India is considered to be the most crucial test of England’s approach or the “Bazball,” as visiting teams have struggled against India in India, especially against their spinners. No team has defeated India in a Test series in India since the Alastair Cook-led team did it in 2012.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

Eoin Morgan

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Ollie Pope

