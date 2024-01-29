IND vs ENG: He Needs To Come Up With His Own Plan Of Action To Tackle Spin – Anil Kumble On Shubman Gill’s Struggles After India’s Loss Against England

Legendary Indian Spinner Anil Kumble urged struggling Indian batter Shubman Gill to play with a lot more freedom and come up with his own plan to tackle the spinners in the remainder of the series against England. The 24-year-old failed to make an impact for the team in the first test in Hyderabad.

Young Jaiswal has adapted to Test cricket after his brilliance in domestic cricket, whereas Gill has struggled to meet his expectations as a No.3 batter in the longer format replacing Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-handed batter also continued his low-scoring streak in the first Test against England.

Speaking about Shubman Gill’s recent slump in form, Anil Kumble urged the Indian youngster to play without putting too much pressure on his game. He also wants to improve his style of play against spinners and believes that he has Rahul Dravid in the dressing room from whom he can learn a lot about playing at the crucial No.3 spot.

“He needs to be a lot freer. He needs to score runs. He needs to come up with his own plan of action to tackle spin because he has hard hands. It’s good for good surfaces where the ball is coming on nicely and the faster bowlers are bowling at you. But when the ball is turning, when it’s slow, you need to use your hands and control and check your shots,” Anil Kumble said.

“That’s something he needs to work on. It can’t be one flow all the time. Yes, four days before the next Test, can you work on your skill? I think it’s all the mindset. You can certainly work on your mindset, and you have the best possible person as the coach (Rahul Dravid) to manage that for Shubman Gill,” Anil Kumble added.

In the first test against England, the 24-year-old struggled against inexperienced spinners and was unable to make an impression in either innings. In the first inning, he scored 23 runs off 66 balls, playing a lot of defensive shots. Gill was out for two runs in India’s second innings. In his 39 Test innings for India, the right-handed batter has an average of less than 30 runs.

Shubman Gill Needs To Do Well In Vizag – Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble believes that Shubman Gill possesses immense talent and ability, which will earn him more chances in test cricket. He has also stated that Gill must perform for the team in the second test match or face further pressure.

“He has been given the cushion perhaps even a Cheteshwar Pujara didn’t get, because although he (Pujara) has played over 100 Tests, I keep coming back to him mainly because that was his place not too long ago”.

“Pujara played in that World Test Championship final and post that, it’s been Shubman Gill, who’s been moving from the opener’s slot, and he himself wanted to bat at No. 3. So when you want to bat at No. 3, especially in India because you have that talent, you certainly need to work on your game. He has the skills, he is young and he’s learning, but he needs to do it in Vizag, otherwise, the pressure will be on him,” Anil Kumble concluded.

Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Indian squad for the West Indies tour after a poor performance against Australia in the World Test Championship final, in which he scored only 41 runs in two innings. It will be difficult for him to return to the Indian team, especially with the emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.