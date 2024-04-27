Aaron Finch, Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, has named picked his Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. This event will be played in the USA and the West Indies in June this year.

To choose the team for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA and the West Indies in June, the Indian selectors will meet with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid this week. Though a few have already taken them, there is still a lot of discussion about the available places.

India has been making it to the ICC tournament knockout stages regularly, but they haven’t taken home a trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. India lost to Australia in the World Cup final and the World Test Championship final in 2023.

Given their advanced age and the rise of youthful talent, this may be the last chance for seasoned players like skipper Rohit Sharma and batting great Virat Kohli to win the T20 championship.

Aaron Finch picks Virat Kohli to bat at no.3, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings

Aaron Finch was the captain of the Australian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2021. During the Star Sports Press room program, Finch, who retired from the game earlier this year, shared his picks for the Indian squad for the ICC event.

He has named Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the openers of the team. They are followed by Virat Kohli at no.3 and Suryakumar Yadav at no.4 squad. Other batters who were picked by Finch were Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were named as the wicketkeepers by Finch.

Hardik Pandya was picked as the pace-bowling all-rounder, while Ravindra Jadeja was the spin all-rounder named by Aaron Finch in his India squad. Interestingly, Finch only picked two spinners in his squad, with Kuldeep Yadav partnering with Jadeja.

As for the pacers, Aaron Finch picked Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC event.

