Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The CSK vs SRH encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 28, 2024.

Chennai began the 17th season of the tournament with a couple of wins. However, they slipped in their third and fourth game, before getting back to the winning track against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, and Mumbai Indians (MI) in an away fixture.

However, their successive losses to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), especially at home gave them a huge punch on the face. With four wins, they find themselves in the fifth position at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.415.

After four back-to-back wins, Hyderabad finally slipped in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Their batting at the top order, especially in the powerplay has broken all the records. The biggest positive for them in this IPL 2024 going into the CSK vs SRH encounter has been the opening duo of Travis Head (325 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (288 runs).

For Chennai, Shivam Dube’s free-flowing batting, and the return of form of their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who celebrated his second IPL century in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants would provide them some relief. However, the bowling that couldn’t defend 211 at home would be a reason for concern before the CSK vs SRH clash.

A win for Hyderabad will make their future job to be in the playoffs race. If CSK goes on and faces defeat in this CSK vs SRH battle, they will find themselves in a do-or-die situation from thereon.

CSK vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

CSK vs SRH Teams:

Chennai Super Kings

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman/Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

SRH Impact Sub: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar.