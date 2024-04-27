Going by the records, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should have a cakewalk over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the CSK vs SRH clashes, the former have a winning margin of 14-6 over the ‘Orange Army’.

When it comes to the spin bowling attack, both sides are sitting on two different poles of the ladder. In this IPL 2024, Hyderabad have the worst economy at 11.81, while the Super Kings have used their resources in the best way for the best economy of just 7.72. However, Chennai, quite surprisingly, have the lowest wickets (8) from the spin bowlers.

In the batting department, both teams have gone with different planning. While Chennai have used their muscles, mostly during the middle overs and death phase, the Hyderabad franchise keeps on smoking the ball in all parts of the ground.

SRH’s Travis Head is the six highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 with 325 runs at a strike rate of 212.41. Ruturaj Gaikwad sits at the number three position with 349 runs in this season with a strike rate of over 140. Shivam Dube’s 311 runs have come at a strike rate of nearly 170.

There is an issue with the bowling card for Chennai. Except for Mustafizur Rahman (12) and Matheesha Pathirana (11), none of the CSK bowlers were in the top 30 wickets takers before the CSK vs SRH battle. For SRH, Thangarasu Natarajan is at number four with 12 scalps, while captain Pat Cummins has collected 11 wickets so far. Both have an economy of just over the 8.50 mark.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 20 Chennai Super Kings Won 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 06 No Result 00 First Played April 25, 2013 Last Played April 05. 2024

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman/Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

SRH Impact Sub: T Natarajan.

CSK vs SRH Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram managed 167 runs in this IPL 2024 before the CSK vs SRH encounter with a strike rate of 132.54. That’s comparatively low with the way other Hyderabad batters are smashing the ball. But on a slow Chennai Surface, he could be the key to hold one end, if they lose a few early wickets. Markram’s skill of playing spin is expected to help him in tackling CSK’s spin attack.

Best Bowler Prediction: Ravindra Jadeja

Whenever it comes to bowling at home, Ravindra Jadeja loves to end his quota of four overs rapidly. The ball grips, and spins for quite a decent margin for Jadeja on the slow surface. In the evening game against KKR, Jadeja ended up with 3/18 in his four overs. Also for the last few games, he has been enjoying batting at the top four and could be a key member in the CSK vs SRH match.

CSK vs SRH Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form, it won’t be surprising, if Sunrisers Hyderabad gets their sixth win of the IPL 2024 season.