IND vs ENG: He Showed Class And Was Absolute Gold Dust – Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah For Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding fast bowling performance against England on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test match. He called Bumrah an absolute gold dust for the Indian team.

Bumrah was India’s best bowler on Day 3, taking two wickets and conceding 29 runs in 12 overs. He troubled the quality England players with his brilliant spell of fast bowling. Bumrah dismissed England opener Ben Duckett with a terrific in-swinging delivery that shattered the top of his off-stump. He also got Joe Root LBW in the second session, which was a critical wicket.

In his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra expressed that Jasprit Bumrah showed his class in the 2nd session by picking up crucial wickets to give their side an advantage over the England team in the Hyderabad Test. He hailed him as an absolute gold dust for the Indian team.

“If India had not won the second session, this match would have been placed differently. We are talking about spin but Jasprit Bumrah came. He showed his class. He was absolutely brilliant. He was absolute gold dust,” Aakash Chopra said.

In the two-match test series against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah was one of India’s star bowlers in the series, finishing with 12 wickets from three innings, and has done a brilliant job so far for the Men In Blue in the first test in Hyderabad.

Ben Duckett Was Ultimately Bowled With An Incoming Ball – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra went on to say that Jasprit Bumrah set up Joe Root well by surprising him with an inswinger after drawing the ball away in prior deliveries.

“He picked up two wickets. Ben Duckett was ultimately bowled with an incoming ball. He would have got him lbw had the DRS been used earlier. Joe Root’s wicket – the setup was extremely good. He kept taking the ball away and then brought the ball in and hit his pads,” Aakash Chopra added.

Despite the spin-friendly surface, Bumrah bowled an outstanding spell on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test and left a huge impression. He bamboozled the well-set Ben Duckett with a gem of a delivery before striking again in quick succession, taking the critical wicket of Joe Root in the 2nd innings. The 30-year-old was equally impressive in the first innings, dismissing Ben Stokes and Rehan Ahmed.