IND vs ENG: He Told Me That It’s Important Time For Me – Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals His Heartfelt Conversation With Sachin Tendulkar

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has spoken out about his conversation with legendary Sachin Tendulkar following his magnificent double century against England in the important second test in Vizag. The left-handed opener scored a brilliant 209 runs in the first innings, helping India reach a massive total.

During an interview with Jiocinema, Yashasvi Jaiswal was asked about Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet following India’s second Test victory. The Southpaw claimed that he spoke with Tendulkar, and the Indian legend told him to continue working hard.

“I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar as well. He congratulated me and told me to keep working hard the way I am. He told me that it’s an important time for me and that consistency is very important. Thank you for your wishes. I always admire him as my idol,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

The Left-handed opener created history by scoring a double-century against England. He also became the first Indian batsman to get a double century in Tests since 2020. The Southpaw is the third-youngest Indian to reach a double century in Test cricket.

We All Believe In Each Other And Have Been Working Hard Together – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed his chat with the Indian team management, in which they asked him to continue batting to the end and stated that the team has been working hard to attain a common aim of performing for the team and believes it is the responsibility of each individual to step up for the team.

“From my conversations with Rohit, Rahul sir, and Vikram sir, the discussion was that if any batsman gets set in their innings, he should play till the end. This was my attempt as well. We all believe in each other and have been working hard together. Whoever is performing on that day, they should try to complete the job for the team,” Yashasvi Jaiswal added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained composed and went on to score his second Test century by dancing down the track and hitting Tom Hartley over the long-on boundary. The Southpaw’s maiden double century came in only his tenth Test innings. After 11 innings, the left-hander has 637 runs at a 57.9-run average, including two hundreds and two fifties.