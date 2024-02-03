sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

  IND vs ENG: India's Fragile Batting Lineup Has Just Been Hidden By Quite Superb Innings – Alastair Cook On India's Batting Against England

IND vs ENG: India’s Fragile Batting Lineup Has Just Been Hidden By Quite Superb Innings – Alastair Cook On India’s Batting Against England

Avinash T

Feb 3, 2024 at 1:40 PM

Former England captain Alastair Cook praised young Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance against England on Day 1 of the second test in Vizag. The left-handed batter has been the star performer for the team, scoring 179 runs at the end of Day 1.

During the opening day of the second test, Jaiswal held steady at one end and led the team’s effort with the bat while his experienced teammates failed to deliver. No batsman scored a fifty on the first day of the Test, and Jaiswal rescued the team by scoring a big hundred in the 1st innings.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Alastair Cook praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his spectacular century as a lone warrior for the team. With the experienced players struggling to make an impression on the surface, Cook believes that the young Indian batter rescued the Indian batting lineup on a good batting lineup.

Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook Credits: Twitter

“He has been absolutely outstanding, Jaiswal. He is 179 not out, while the rest of the Indian team are technically 158-6, on a pretty good day one pitch. India’s fragile batting lineup is still there, but it has just been hidden by a quite superb innings when his side really needed him,” Alastair Cook said.

On the second day of play at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Jaiswal scored his first Test double century during the morning session. The left-handed batter started on 179 and strolled to his double century with style. He now becomes the third-youngest Indian to reach a double century in Test cricket.

I Think That Has Put England Ahead In The Game – Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen feels that England is ahead in the match due of India’s strategy in the Vizag Test. Seasoned batter Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, debutant Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, and KS Bharat all started well but were unable to convert their opportunities.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“One thing we know about England is when they come out to bat, they are going to attack, score quickly and score positively. They are not going to come in and bat the way India have batted today. I think that has put England ahead in the game.

“I say that because there wasn’t any gremlin on the pitch on Day 1. The bounce was even and there wasn’t any crazy spin to make me feel that India should be more than 3 or 4 down,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by recording a double century against England. He also became the first Indian batsman to get a double century in Tests since 2020. In 2019, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored 212 against South Africa, India’s last double hundred in Test cricket.

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Kevin Pietersen

