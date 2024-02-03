IND vs ENG: If The Ball Is Well-Maintained, It Is Always An Added Bonus – Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up On His Conversation With Indian Spinners

Indian fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently shared his conversation with Indian spinners for the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Bumrah urged the spinners to complete their overs quickly to maintain the shine on the red ball, which is crucial for reverse swing later on.

In the opening Test on a spin-friendly pitch in Hyderabad, Bumrah took six wickets, but India lost by 28 runs against the Ben Stokes-led side. On Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test, the leading Indian pacer bowled an excellent stint, leaving a lasting impression in the match.

Ahead of the second Test, Jasprit Bumrah emphasized the importance of keeping the ball shining on one side for reverse swing and highlighted his role in urging spinners to complete their overs quickly. He also assured that he would support the Indian spinners for the game.

“I’m always behind everybody’s back. In India, if the ball becomes soft, you have to take care of the ball. With the saliva rule not being there, it’s difficult to maintain the ball sometimes. I’m always behind the spinners… ‘bowl your overs quickly and shine the ball’. Because when it reverses, it will help us, and it will help them,”

“I’m always behind (their backs), and of course, if the ball is well-maintained, it is always an added bonus,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

The 30-year-old was one of India’s top bowlers in the two-match test series against South Africa, finishing with 12 wickets from three innings, and has performed admirably for the Men in Blue in the first test in Hyderabad.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in fantastic form since his return from injuries last year, with appearances in the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup. He played a significant role in India’s Test triumph over South Africa in Cape Town, taking 6/61 in the second innings.

In the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam, the Rohit Sharma-led side elected to bat and made three changes to its starting lineup due to injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Batter Rajat Patidar made his Test debut for India.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a remarkable maiden double century of 209 runs, 19 fours, and 7 sixes, propelling India to a total of 396 runs in the first innings. Shubman Gill hit 34 runs, becoming India’s second-highest scorer. James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir each took three wickets, while Tom Hartley claimed one.