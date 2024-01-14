sportzwiki logo
  IND vs ENG: If This Is Enough, What Should Sarfaraz Khan Do? – Aakash Chopra Questions India's Selection Strategy For England Series

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: If This Is Enough, What Should Sarfaraz Khan Do? – Aakash Chopra Questions India’s Selection Strategy For England Series

Avinash T
Jan 14, 2024 at 3:10 PM

IND vs ENG: If This Is Enough, What Should Sarfaraz Khan Do? – Aakash Chopra Questions India's Selection Strategy For England Series

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned why young Dhruv Jurel was chosen over proven performers like Sarfaraz Khan and Ishan Kishan in the Indian team for the first two Tests against England. The Men in Blue will face Ben Stokes’ team in a high-octane five-match test series, which begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.

Dhruv Jurel was one of three wicketkeeper batsmen to be picked in India’s squad for the high-octane home series. The 22-year-old has established himself as a promising young talent in the IPL 2023 having made his way into the India A and emerging sides and has performed admirably for the squad in the provided opportunities.

In a video posted to his YouTube account, Aakash Chopra opens on Dhrvu Jurel’s short first-class career. He questioned whether Sarfaraz and Kishan deserve a position ahead of the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman, who has less experience compared to the other Indian batters.

“Dhruv Jurel hasn’t played a lot of first-class cricket. He has played 15 matches only and scored a total of 790 runs in 19 innings. Of course, there is a highest score of nearly 250. 46.50 is not a bad average. He has scored one century and five fifties.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“If you see it that way, you will say is that enough to be called for Test cricket? If this is enough, what should Sarfaraz do? What more can he do? Have we decided that Ishan Kishan won’t be considered until he goes back to first-class cricket and scores runs?” Aakash Chopra questioned.

Sarfaraz Khan has performed exceedingly well for Mumbai over the last few years especially in the longer format of the game. He has always been a member of India’s ‘A’ team and has been waiting his turn for a long time for the senior. However, the team management has overlooked him.

KL Rahul Might Not Play As A Keeper – Aakash Chopra 

Aakash Chopra does not see Dhruv Jurel in India’s starting XI for the England test. The Cricketer-turned-commentator feels that KL Rahul may not keep wickets against England and believes the Karnataka batter will struggle on subcontinental surfaces against the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

“Dhruv Jurel is an interesting choice. Firstly, I don’t see him playing. KL Rahul might not play as a keeper. That’s also a possibility because you might not want to play KL Rahul as a keeper in these conditions.”

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“Catches were dropped in South Africa as well. Anyone can drop catches, but if you are playing Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar, and trying to make dustbowl-type pitches, you won’t get Rahul to keep,” Aakash Chopra concluded.

Specialist wicket-keeper KS Bharat is expected to take wicket-keeping duties against England in the five-match test series as KL Rahul is unlikely to be the Indian team’s first-choice wicket-keeper heading into the high-octane series on home soil.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Sarfaraz Khan

