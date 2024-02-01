IND vs ENG: It Is My Dream To Represent My Country In Test Cricket – Rajat Patidar Opens Up On His Maiden Call-Up To The Test Cricket

Promising Indian batsman Rajat Patidar considers his call-up to the Indian Test series against England as the finest moment of his career after his recovery from injury. The 30-year-old was selected as a last-minute replacement for Virat Kohli in the first two games of the five-match series.

Patidar’s inclusion in the team gives Team India a range of options, as he can be positioned at No.3 or No.4. In the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the right-handed batter might start at number three or four. He has performed admirably and has been given an excellent opportunity to establish himself in the Indian Test team.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, Rajat Patidar expressed his delight at receiving his Test call-up after recovering from an injury. He revealed that it is his dream to represent his country in the longer format of the game. Patidar also opened up about his conversations with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, which have given him confidence in how to approach things in International Cricket.

“Getting my first Test call-up soon after my recovery has to be my happiest moment. It is my dream to represent my country in Test cricket. It felt very good to get that call. I was playing India A matches and it felt really good.”

“I have played a lot of matches in the domestic circuit with some of the Indian players. I have been interacting with Rahul Dravid sir since the last 2 series. I have not spoken to Rohit Sharma a lot but on this tour, I have listened to him talk about how to bat in different conditions. That gives me a lot of confidence,” Rajat Patidar said.

Rajat Patidar made his international debut in an ODI series against South Africa. He has also been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit, earning him a spot on the national red-ball team. During the ongoing shadow tour, the right-handed batsman scored two consecutive hundreds against the England Lions.

I Am Learning How To Tackle Field Placements From Rohit Sharma – Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar stated that he will trust his natural style while also incorporating some tactics from India skipper Rohit Sharma, and the batter stated that there was a lot to learn from watching him. The 30-year-old claimed that when Virat Kohli bats in the nets, he stands behind and focuses on his technique.

“I have an aggressive batting style and have batted like this since my domestic cricket debut. I have a habit of playing like that and have not changed a lot of things. I am learning how to tackle field placements from Rohit Sharma.”

“Whenever Virat Kohli bats in the nets, I stand behind him and watch his movements. Especially his footwork and body movement against the balls pitched up to him, that I am trying to add relentlessly,” Rajat Patidar added.

Rajat Patidar, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), often says he watches the experienced batsman perform in the nets. The Right-handed batter could make his debut in the second Test since seasoned players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are missing due to injuries.