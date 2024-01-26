IND vs ENG: It Was Very Good To Unsettle Them Early – Axar Patel Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Brilliance With The Bat On The Opening Day

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel praised his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for his impressive knock against England in the first innings of the first test in Hyderabad, which placed the Indians in command at the end of the first day of play. The left-handed opener was at his absolute best in his debut home test, scoring a counter-attacking half-century against the Ben Stokes-led team.

On the first day of the first Test on Thursday, January 25, Yashasvi Jaiswal took on the England spinners and surprised them with an attacking innings. Jaiswal remained unbeaten 76 off just 70 deliveries as he developed a fondness for England’s spinners, particularly debutant Tom Hartley. The India opener struck Hartley for two sixes in his first over before putting away the bad of the England spinners.

Speaking at the press conference following the day’s play on Thursday, Axar Patel stated that the Indian team was enjoying Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s batting in the 1st innings and how he targeted the spinners early in the innings on the conditions that favoured the slow bowlers.

”We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting and he took on the spinners from the very first over. It was very good to unsettle them early,’‘ Axar Patel said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal walked off to bat in the final session on Day 1 and left no one guessing with his batting. The southpaw had reached his half-century in just 47 balls. The left-handed opener started his batting with a boundary off fast bowler Mark Wood. From then on, he didn’t look back and played his strokes without thinking about anything in particular. Debutant Tom Hartley was treated harshly on debut, with Jaiswal throwing him into the stands twice in his opening over.

The Men In Blue opened the Test series against England on a high note on the opening day of the first test, bowling out the visitors for 246 and scoring 119/1 in the first innings on Day 1 in Hyderabad. Veteran Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were the star bowlers for India as they took three wickets each as England lost wickets at regular intervals.

Jaiswal then led the batting attack, finishing unbeaten on 76 runs. With a few overs left before stumps, England was desperate enough to burn all three of their reviews for the innings desperately looking for a wicket, but they were able to control the run rate after Rohit Sharma’s demise.