IND vs ENG: It’s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches – Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha urged fans to be patient with young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, citing his similarities to great Indian batter Virender Sehwag. The Southpaw has been fearless in the longer format of the game, contributing to the team’s success at the top of the order.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal demonstrated his worth once during the first innings of the Test match in Vizag, striking a spectacular double-century against England.

The left-handed opener hammered a double century in 277 balls, propelling India to a strong 396 in the first innings against England, and he remained aggressive throughout.

Speaking on Colors Cineplex, Pragyan Ojha believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal has demonstrated a fearless brand of cricket and that it is too early to compare him to the likes of legendary Virender Sehwag, who is known for his aggressive batting throughout his cricketing career, and wants the young opener to bat in the same style for the next few years.

“It can be said that he is playing fearless cricket. However, if you talk about Virender Sehwag, it’s not about one, two or three matches. You talk about how his entire career has been.

“So this is just the start. We will see how he plays going forward. We will pray that he plays like this but it remains to be seen how he keeps the expectations aside and attacks fearlessly. Sehwag did that consistently for many years. So I feel it’s a little early,” Pragyan Ojha said.

Virender Sehwag‘s lasting impression was created by the sheer ferocity he displayed with the bat during his playing days. As a result, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the closest thing Team India has to a long-term aggressive opener in all formats, given his initial promise in International Cricket.

The Best Part Was The Clarity And Maturity He Showed – Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha praised Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ability to stride out and hit the bowlers for boundaries, and stated the left-handed opener was full of confidence. The Former spinner lauded Jaiswal for a calm and composed knock against England, to put the home side in a comfortable position.

“A player steps out or plays attackingly if he knows he can handle wherever the ball is pitched. That’s why Yashasvi plays like that. He completed his century with a six. It reflected his confidence.”

“He batted fantastically but the best part was the clarity and maturity he showed. It’s not that easy. You get stuck at times but he held the innings together. He lost his partners but he stood firmly like Angad’s leg,” Pragyan Ojha added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became India’s third youngest Test double-century batsman, accounting for more than half of the team’s runs. No other batsman reached 50, and Jaiswal completed his double century in just 277 deliveries.

India scored 396 runs in its first innings as his knock included traditional defensive stroke play and aggressive down-the-track sixes.