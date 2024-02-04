IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s availability for the last three matches remains questionable after he missed the first two Tests against England for personal reasons, while KL Rahul is anticipated to return from the third Test after missing the second due to a quadriceps issue.

South African cricketer and one of Kohli’s closest friends, AB de Villiers, has disclosed that Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, which is the reason behind him missing the first two games against England. However, the couple has yet to corroborate the information.

While the team for the remaining three Test matches against England has still to be announced, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is waiting for a clear image of Virat Kohli‘s participation in those games.

According to the Times of India, the BCCI has no intention of pressuring Virat Kohli to return to the team if he is in no mood to play for the team. However, the Indian board is anticipated to keep an eye on him during the selection meeting due to the inexperienced Indian middle order.

“The call will be entirely on Kohli. The board respects his personal space. If he agrees to play any part in the series, then there’s nothing like that. But it will be his call,” BCCI source told TOI.

While Virat Kohli’s availability is unclear, the BCCI hopes KL Rahul will return for the third Test after missing the second owing to a quadriceps ailment.

The 31-year-old was a standout batter for India as he scored 86 runs in the first innings. The Karnataka batter provides consistency in the middle order, and the selectors will be hoping he can return in the third game.

If Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the lineup, it will be a huge boost for the Indian team for the remainder of the series, especially in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer struggling for form, if Virat Kohli returns, he may take Shubman’s place, while Iyer might be replaced by KL Rahul.

Shubman Gill has been through some difficult periods in international cricket. The selectors may consider bringing in an experienced player such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been making a lot of runs in the Ranji Trophy.