sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Avinash T

Feb 4, 2024 at 12:53 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli &#8211; Reports

Ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s availability for the last three matches remains questionable after he missed the first two Tests against England for personal reasons, while KL Rahul is anticipated to return from the third Test after missing the second due to a quadriceps issue.

South African cricketer and one of Kohli’s closest friends, AB de Villiers, has disclosed that Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, which is the reason behind him missing the first two games against England. However, the couple has yet to corroborate the information.

While the team for the remaining three Test matches against England has still to be announced, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is waiting for a clear image of Virat Kohli‘s participation in those games.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

According to the Times of India, the BCCI has no intention of pressuring Virat Kohli to return to the team if he is in no mood to play for the team. However, the Indian board is anticipated to keep an eye on him during the selection meeting due to the inexperienced Indian middle order.

“The call will be entirely on Kohli. The board respects his personal space. If he agrees to play any part in the series, then there’s nothing like that. But it will be his call,” BCCI source told TOI.

While Virat Kohli’s availability is unclear, the BCCI hopes KL Rahul will return for the third Test after missing the second owing to a quadriceps ailment.

The 31-year-old was a standout batter for India as he scored 86 runs in the first innings. The Karnataka batter provides consistency in the middle order, and the selectors will be hoping he can return in the third game.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

If Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the lineup, it will be a huge boost for the Indian team for the remainder of the series, especially in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer struggling for form, if Virat Kohli returns, he may take Shubman’s place, while Iyer might be replaced by KL Rahul.

Shubman Gill has been through some difficult periods in international cricket. The selectors may consider bringing in an experienced player such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been making a lot of runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Tagged:

BCCI

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him &#8211; Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar&#8217;s Selection In The 2nd Innings
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him – Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar’s Selection In The 2nd Innings

Feb 4, 2024, 1:49 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup &#8211; Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling
IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Feb 4, 2024, 1:06 PM

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:53 PM

IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:10 PM

IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game – Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah

Feb 4, 2024, 12:03 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches &#8211; Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag
IND vs ENG: It’s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches – Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag

Feb 4, 2024, 11:16 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy