IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Create History Against England In The Five-match Test Series

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of becoming only the second Indian bowler to reach 500 wickets for India in Test cricket after leg-spin icon Anil Kumble. The 37-year-old is just 10 wickets away from reaching a remarkable milestone previously accomplished by only eight bowlers.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been India’s leading spinner since his Test debut in 2011. The Veteran Indian spinner is on the verge of making history and will reach a significant milestone during the Test series against England. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will jointly command India’s spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja.

The Veteran off-spinner will become the world’s ninth bowler and only the fifth spinner to take 500 wickets. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), and Nathan Lyon (512) were the only four spinners to accomplish this astounding accomplishment before Ashwin.

Given his dominance at home, Ravichandran Ashwin might easily reach 500 wickets in the upcoming Test cricket. Anil Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. The senior spinner is on the verge of making history, just ten wickets away from an elite record. Ashwin has 490 wickets in 95 Tests and is close to reaching 500.

Ashwin has the potential to break Anil Kumble’s record if he continues to play for the next 4-5 years. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011, and he has been a regular in the final XI since.

From 2011 to 2017, he appeared in all three formats on a consistent basis. Apart from 500 Test wickets, Ashwin is likely to play 100 Test matches during the series. He played 95 red-ball matches for India.

With spinners having a greater say than pacers on Indian pitches, it is not a surprise that the off-spinner will play all five matches in Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

In 19 Tests in England and India, Ashwin has 88 wickets, including six 5-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul, and would be keen on replicating his form against the Ben Stokes-led side in home conditions.

England confronts a massive test against India in the upcoming away series. England lost the preceding Test series in India 3-1 in 2021. The Englishmen are presently ranked eighth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 points table, with a 15.0 win %. Ben Stokes and Co. will look to put on a fantastic performance against India to move up the WTC points table.