IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja’s Innings Has Ensured An Innings Defeat For England – Sanjay Manjrekar Makes A Bold Prediction

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has made a bold prediction that the innings played by Ravindra Jadeja against England will result in an innings defeat for the visitors in the first test of the five-match series in Hyderabad. India has emerged as the clear favourite to win the first test after an overwhelming performance against England with both bat and ball.

India ended the 1st innings with a lead of 190 runs after being bowled out for 436 runs. Batting at No. 6, the left-handed all-rounder scored 87 runs off 180 balls, including seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Joe Root on Day 3. Jadeja formed a partnership of 78 runs with Axar Patel, who hit 44 runs in 100 balls.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant innings against England ensured visitors an innings defeat in the first innings. He also believes that the overly attacking approach of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal has prevented them from scoring a well-deserved century.

“It looks like Ravindra Jadeja’s innings has ensured an innings defeat for England, I think Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s over-attacking game prevented them from their centuries, but I don’t think that the century is important,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

The Men in Blue batted for a little under an hour in the first session of Day 3, with Joe Root taking his fourth wicket. Rehan Ahmed dismissed Axar Patel to end India’s innings on 436 runs, giving the hosts a 190-run lead. Root dismissed the well-settled Ravindra Jadeja, depriving him of a possible century.

England Should Have Kept Both Mark Wood And James Anderson – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that England captain Ben Stokes made a mistake by putting in Joe Root late to attack against India, particularly against young Yashasvi Jaiswal, and that England should have played both Mark Wood and James Anderson in the playing 11 given their experience with the side.

“Ben Stokes’ made the late decision to bring in Joe Root to bowl, especially against Yashasvi Jaiswal. England should have kept both Mark Wood and James Anderson in the playing XI. Both are quality bowlers. They actually played more spinners [than usual],” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with a lot of freedom and authority throughout his innings. He made excellent use of his feet, dancing down the track to drive through the off-side when the ball was tossed up, or burrowing deep in his stance and pulling when it was dropped short to score a valuable 80 runs in the 1st innings before being dismissed by Joe Root in the 2nd day.