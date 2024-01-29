IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma-led India Scripts An Unwanted Record For The First Time In 91-year Test Cricket History

In a Hyderabad Test match, the Indian cricket team lost to England after leading by more than 100 runs in the first innings for the first time in the 91-year history of Test cricket in India. This was only the second time a team had won after giving up such a big lead in red-ball Cricket.

Rohit Sharma-led side dominated the first two days of the match in Hyderabad, taking a 190-run lead at the end of the first innings for both teams. This is not the first time England has taken a 1-0 lead in India, having done so during their 2021 tour. However, this victory was rated as one of the best of Ben Stokes’ captaincy career.

In the past, India defeated Australia despite conceding a follow-on 274-run lead in the historic Eden Gardens Test in 2001. The previous best by a visiting team in terms of converting a first-inning lead to victory dates back to 1964, when Australia defeated India in Chennai despite surrendering a 65-run first-inning lead.

This loss also ranks second in the overall record of the largest first-innings lead that resulted in a defeat for India, trailing against Sri Lanka in 2015, where they finished second despite taking a 192-run lead.

This was the eighth time India lost a home Test despite scoring more than 400 runs. India scored 436 runs in the first innings in response to England’s 236, which is the second-highest first-innings total at home, resulting in a loss. The best score was 449 versus Pakistan in Bengaluru.

Chasing 231 for victory, India were bowled out for 202 in the final over of an extended third session on the fourth day in Hyderabad. The Men In Blue had a tough outing on Day 4 as Ravichandran Ashwin missed a huge heave after rushing down the track to Tom Hartley.

The final wicket was almost a formality despite Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah contributing 25 runs. England won the first Test by 28 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ollie Pope stood out for the England team with 196 runs, helping them recover from a 190-run deficit at the start of their second innings to lead the five-match series 1-0. Tom Hartley also played an important role, grabbing five wickets after bowling wicketkeeper-batsman K.S. Bharat, and ending his spell with 7-62 in the second innings.