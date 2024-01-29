IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes-led England Scripts History To Become The First Team In 69 Years To Beat India In Hyderabad

The England cricket team led by Ben Stokes, made history by defeating India in a Test match played in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue had previously won five of the eight Tests held in Hyderabad across two grounds but lost this time by 28 runs.

The Ben Stokes-led side successfully defended the 231-run target on Day 4 of the Test match, taking a 1-0 lead in the red-ball series in India. By winning the series opener, the English team set a new record on Indian soil as they became the first team in 69 years to defeat India in a Test match played in Hyderabad.

India’s defeat to England on Sunday was the only occasion the country has lost a Test match in Hyderabad. India has won one and drawn two Tests at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, while at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India had won four consecutive Tests before losing to England.

Since 2010, India has played their matches in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With the exception of a draw against New Zealand in November 2010, India has won all four games against New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, and the West Indies.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, controlled the first three days of the Hyderabad Test against England but suffered a dramatic collapse in the second innings on Sunday, losing by 28 runs.

England surrendered a massive 190-run lead in the first innings, but Ollie Pope’s superb 196 enabled them to pull off a stunning comeback. It was England’s third triumph in the current World Test Championship cycle. However, Ben Stokes and Co. continue to remain eighth in the ICC World Test Championship points standings due to their slow over-rate penalty.

Meanwhile, India fell from second to fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points standings following a tight loss to England on Sunday. The host team failed to utilize the bowling-friendly conditions in Hyderabad against the visiting side to concede a massive lead in the second innings to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.

The Men in Blue are well-known for their comeback in Test cricket. In 2021, they defeated England 3-1 after losing the first Test in Chennai. Fans may anticipate the home team to make a similar comeback throughout the series.