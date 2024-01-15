IND vs ENG: There Has Been A Lot Of Talk About Indian Cricket And Bazball – Nasser Hussain On High-Octane Five-Match Test Series Between India And England

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has highlighted the challenges that the new-look England side will face with their ‘Bazball’ plan in the upcoming five-match Test series in India. The Ben Stokes-led side would like to play an aggressive style of cricket to put the high-quality Indian team under pressure on the home soil.

Since the introduction of the Bazball style of game, England has been in excellent Test form, winning 13 of their 18 games with one draw. However, they have played poorly in India, losing the past two Test series by 1-3 and 0-4 scores. The team, led by Ben Stokes, would like to win the red-ball series in India to demonstrate their ability in different conditions.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket, Nasser Hussain believes that everyone is excited to see England’s Bazball brand of cricket face the high-quality Indian side on their home turf, and that spin will play an important role in the series, as rank-turners will bring both sides’ spinners into the game.

“India are waiting. There has been a lot of talk about Indian cricket, and there has been a lot of talk about Bazball, and the two of them are just about to meet. A lot of Indian fans are waiting to see Bazball and put it to bed.”

“If the Indian management asked for good pitches that spin, then I think their spinners and batters will out-spin and out-bat ours. If they ask for pitches that are a bit of lottery, and it turns huge, then I think it brings England’s spinners into it as well,” Nasser Hussain said.

Unlike last time, England has gone spin-heavy bowling unit for the forthcoming series. The travelling contingent includes four frontline spinners, two of whom are uncapped Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, while Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed are expected to play ahead of them in the series opener.

England is currently preparing in an 11-day training camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the series, England will not play any practice matches in India before the first Test. They will arrive in Hyderabad only three days before the first Test, which appears to be inadequate preparation for what is undoubtedly the most difficult assignment for England in red-ball cricket.

Ben Stokes Is A Magnificent Player Of Spin And Their Mindset As Well – Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes that veteran England batter Joe Root, along with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, will be vital players for England in spin-friendly conditions, citing their performance against Pakistan.

“If it spins, then Root becomes England’s most important player. Duckett as well, also Stokes is a magnificent players of spin, and their mindset as well. As we saw in Pakistan, where different pitches, did not spin much at all. Low, slow, and they get 500 in a day or whatever. So, don’t expect what we saw last time where batters are just pushing and prodding”.