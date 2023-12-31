SA vs IND: India Are Lucky To Have Both Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul – Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make a successful comeback next year and rated Indian opener Shubman Gill will improve and become a superstar by the year 2024.

Last December, Rishabh Pant was engaged in an almost deadly accident where his car caught fire and was destroyed. Although he has made remarkable progress after undergoing multiple surgeries, which eventually led him to miss out WTC Final 2023, Asia Cup 2023, and ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking on ICC, Nasser Hussain expressed hope that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will make a strong comeback for the next season, believing that the Indian team has done exceptionally well in his absence, with KL Rahul doing brilliantly well for the team in all three formats of the game, and the left-handed batter is likely to return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024.

“That was such a serious accident. The whole world held its breath and it has been a slow recovery, You follow on social media, on my phone and the initial first walking steps to then scenes in the gym and then scenes of him playing a bit of cricket, scenes of him with Ricky (Ponting)”.

“India have done well without him (Pant) as KL has come in and been brilliant in all formats, They’ll continue to be brilliant. They’re lucky to have both of them, but Rishabh Pant, before his injury, was box office, and hopefully, after his injury, will be box office as well,” Nasser Hussain said.

The Delhi Capitals management has stated that Pant, who has been out of cricket for nearly a year, will captain the side in the 2024 IPL season. If the Southpaw can demonstrate his fitness in the game, Indian selectors will be eager to include him in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cups in the West Indies and the United States.

Shubman Gill Is Going To Be The Next Sensation For India For Years To Come – Nasser Hussain

Cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain hailed young Shubman Gill for being brilliant throughout 2023, believing that he learned a lot about batting alongside Indian skipper Rohit Sharma across the formats. The former England cricketer believes he could emerge as a sensation for India in the coming years.

“He (Gill) had a very good three quarters, or nine-tenths of 2023. You must have learned so much having the likes of Rohit Sharma at the other end,”

“He just fell away maybe at the end. Maybe that illness, you know, just got to him a little bit, and he’s formed just in a month. We take it far too short when we’re in the broadcasting world. He’s a super talent, and he’s going to be the next sensation for India for years to come. So, hopefully, he’ll have a good 2024,” Nasser Hussain added.

Shubman Gill maintained his strong performance in 2023 by surpassing the 1100 run mark in ODIs for the year. The 24-year-old has been exceptional for the Men in Blue in his short cricketing career proving to be a vital cog across formats.