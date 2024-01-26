sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: There Is Absolutely No Surprise – Michael Atherton On Ben Stokes Backing Tom Hartley Against Dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs ENG: There Is Absolutely No Surprise – Michael Atherton On Ben Stokes Backing Tom Hartley Against Dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal

Avinash T

Jan 26, 2024 at 3:50 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: There Is Absolutely No Surprise &#8211; Michael Atherton On Ben Stokes Backing Tom Hartley Against Dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal

Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Atherton explained about England captain’s decision to persist with the debutant Tom Hartley with the new ball despite Yashasvi Jaiswal attacking him throughout his opening spell on Thursday. The Left-arm spinner had a tough outing with the first spell in test cricket against the quality Indian openers.

During the first day of the first Test match in Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated England’s debutant spinner, Tom Hartley. The Southpaw hit Hartley for a six off the first ball, which made the left-arm spinner appear nervous and make mistakes with his lines and lengths throughout the first day.

Speaking at the end of Day 1 play, Michael Atherton spoke about Ben Stokes’s decision to back his players in the tough situations and feels that the debutant didn’t bowl badly on his opening spell and that it was the masterclass of Jaiswal to take on the left-arm spinner for the word-go in home conditions.

Michael Atherton
Michael Atherton Credits: Twitter

“It is very much the Stokes way. He backs his players to the absolute hilt. There is absolutely no surprise there [that he kept Hartley on]. Hartley didn’t bowl that badly actually, This wasn’t a case of a young spinner struggling with nerves on debut, he actually bowled OK, it was just Jaiswal really took the attack to him,” Michael Atherton said.

England captain Ben Stokes stuck with Tom Hartley through the first 20 overs of the Indian innings. The 24-year-old bowled for 9 overs on Day 1 of the Test match and conceded 63 runs in return. Some people were surprised by Stokes’ decision to stick with Hartley, despite having experienced Rehan Ahmed and Joe Root on the side.

I Am Sure At Some Point Ben Stokes Will Want To See Joe Root Have A Crack – Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton suggested that Joe Root should bowl early in the morning on Day 2 of the Test and believes that England cannot allow India to take control of the game in the next two sessions, as they could get away with the first game. He also thinks that the Indian spinners could become more effective as the game progresses.

“It is perfectly fine for Stokes to show faith with Hartley, but I am sure at some point he will want to see (Joe) Root have a crack at the left-hander. Last time in India, Root was the only spinner to take five wickets.

Joe Root And Ben Stokes
Joe Root And Ben Stokes Credits: Twitter

“What England can’t afford is for India to have two good sessions and get ahead of the game. Then it becomes quite difficult for England given that you would expect the pitch to spin later in the game, and the quality of India’s spinners compared to England,” Michael Atherton added.

Meanwhile, on Day 2, Joe Root dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening over with a terrific tossed-up delivery that dipped in the air. Jaiswal tried to drive but got a thick inside edge and the ball went straight back to Root, who completed the catch with both hands after timing his jump perfectly.

Tagged:

Ben Stokes

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Michael Atherton

Tom Hartley

Related Article
IND vs ENG: There Is Absolutely No Surprise &#8211; Michael Atherton On Ben Stokes Backing Tom Hartley Against Dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND vs ENG: There Is Absolutely No Surprise – Michael Atherton On Ben Stokes Backing Tom Hartley Against Dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jan 26, 2024, 3:47 PM

Michael Vaughan Hails Ravindra Jadeja As The Best Allrounder In The World
Michael Vaughan Hails Ravindra Jadeja As The Best Allrounder In The World

Jan 26, 2024, 3:33 PM

One Can Understand If He Was..: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again
One Can Understand If He Was..: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill After He Fails In Tests Once Again

Jan 26, 2024, 2:44 PM

IND vs ENG: Stokesy Got Us To What We Think Was An Above-Par Score &#8211; Ben Duckett Opens Up On Their Team&#8217;s Batting Performance Against India
IND vs ENG: Stokesy Got Us To What We Think Was An Above-Par Score – Ben Duckett Opens Up On Their Team’s Batting Performance Against India

Jan 26, 2024, 2:27 PM

IND vs ENG: The Pitch Is Alright, Your Batting Didn&#8217;t Have The Might At All &#8211; Aakash Chopra On England&#8217;s Batting Failure On Opening Day
IND vs ENG: The Pitch Is Alright, Your Batting Didn’t Have The Might At All – Aakash Chopra On England’s Batting Failure On Opening Day

Jan 26, 2024, 2:10 PM

IND vs ENG: We Have Not Been Able To Accomplish, But I Think Time Will Come &#8211; Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Winning ICC Trophy Very Soon
IND vs ENG: We Have Not Been Able To Accomplish, But I Think Time Will Come – Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Winning ICC Trophy Very Soon

Jan 26, 2024, 1:48 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy