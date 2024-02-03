IND vs ENG: To Get Rohit Sharma As My First Wicket Was Very Very Special – Shoaib Bashir Opens Up On The Dream Debut Against India

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir has explained the reason behind his unusual jersey number following his brilliant test debut against India in Vizag. Even before joining the Indian squad, the 20-year-old had piqued the cricket world’s interest due to various reasons.

India won the toss and chose to bat first in their second Test, paving the stage for another outstanding bowling performance from England on batting-friendly conditions. Ben Stokes’ side added James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir for the second test. Shoaib Bashir missed the opportunity to make his Test debut a week earlier in Hyderabad due to a visa issue but was unable to join the England squad in India during the Hyderabad test.

Speaking to TalkSPORT after an impressive debut, Shoaib Bashir expressed his excitement at obtaining his first Test cap for England, discussing Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s dream wicket, and thanking his family for their support throughout his career. Bashir stated about his odd jersey that 13 is his favourite number and he couldn’t obtain it with the England Lions, so he settled with 67, which is equal to 13.

“It was a very special moment receiving my Test Cap. For me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special. He’s a great player of spin as well. Yeah, I just look so grateful to God and my family. They’ve supported me through thick and thin.”

“The reason is that 13 is my favourite number and with the Lions, they couldn’t give me 13, So I went with 67 [because] six plus seven equals 13,” Shoaib Bashir said.

Jack Leach’s knee injury allowed him to make his debut in Vizag, where he did not disappoint. The 20-year-old bowled the most overs of any England bowler on Day 1 with a respectable economy rate of 3.57. He dismissed captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Axar Patel on a track that had little to give him.

So There’s A Hundred Caps Between Us – Shoaib Bashir On Playing Alongside James Anderson

Shoaib Bashir revealed that seasoned English pacer James Anderson was a major inspiration to him throughout his formative years and that he is happy to play with Joe Root. He also pointed out that between him and Anderson, 100 players made their England debut.

“Jimmy is cap 613, I’m cap 713 so there’s a hundred caps between us. He’s an incredible lad, the experience is crazy, and having Rooty out there helps a lot as well,” Shoaib Bashir added.

On day one of the second Test, James Anderson became the oldest pace bowler to take the field in India. He kept the Indian batters in check throughout his term and picked up Shubman Gill’s wicket in his second spell.