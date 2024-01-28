The spinner was unable to accompany the team when they returned from their training camp in Abu Dhabi last weekend due to visa issues. Although born in Surrey, the 20-year-old’s family ancestry in Pakistan resulted in longer-than-expected checks, and he was eventually compelled to fly back to London to acquire a stamp from the Indian High Commission.

During the lunch break of the fourth day, Shoaib Bashir made his way to the field of play and provided throws to head coach Brendon McCullum as he warmed up his slip catchers for India’s fourth-inning chase. The Ben Stokes-led side made a brilliant comeback into the game courtesy of Ollie Pope’s brilliant hundred in the 2nd innings and the team would be on registering the tour with victory over India in Hyderabad.

Shoaib Bashir was called up after impressing England selectors at their recent training camp in the United Arab Emirates and is likely to play an important part in the five-test series in India where the conditions are favourable for spin bowlers. Having made his Somerset first-class debut in June, the young spinner took ten wickets at an average of 67, which led to his promotion to the senior team for the India tour.

England might require spin bowling reinforcements since Jack Leach was hit in the left knee while on the field during the first evening of the first Test. Although he has continued to play a limited role in the contest, he is frustrated, and England management has stated that he has severe swelling. He is doubtful for the second Test, which begins in Visakhapatnam on February 2. In case of injury, young Shoaib Bashir could be handed his debut in the second Test.

It is worth noting that previously, the Pakistan cricket squad faced significant visa issues for the Cricket World Cup last year, and Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who has Pakistani ancestry, also had similar difficulties with the Indian authorities, despite the involvement of the International Cricket Council.